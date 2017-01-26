Hampstead to be hit by weekend Tube and Overgound closures

Comprehensive improvement work is taking place this weekend Picture: PA/Nick Ansell PA Wire/PA Images

Closures on the Metropolitan Line, Jubilee Line and London Overground this weekend are set to disrupt travel across Hampstead.

There will be no service on the Metropolitan Line between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Aldgate on Saturday and Sunday.

The Jubilee Line, meanwhile, will be closed between Wembley Park and Waterloo from 5.30am on Saturday and all day Sunday.

That means Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage, West Hampstead and Kilburn stations will be affected.

Replacement buses will operate.

Until noon on Sunday, there will also be no service on the London Overground service between Euston and Kilburn High Road.

The closures have been ordered as part of a comprehensive improvement programme across the network.