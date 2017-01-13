Search

Advanced search

Hampstead residents vow to fight planned demolition of ‘splendid’ home

15:00 13 January 2017

The house, once known as 'Danehurst', in Redington Road Picture: RedFrog

The house, once known as 'Danehurst', in Redington Road Picture: RedFrog

Archant

Residents have pledged to fight against plans to demolish a “splendid” Edwardian building in Hampstead and replace it with a four-storey complex of eight flats and a double basement.

Comment

The house, built in Redington Road in 1906 and once known as “Danehurst”, has been vacant since September 2015 after Christian missionaries from the Columban Fathers left.

The application to develop the site, registered on January 3 by developers Linton Group, includes a one-bed flat, five two-bed flats, one three-bed flat and one four-bed flat, with roof accommodation and a double basement containing seven parking spaces.

But the plan has attracted many objections, including from the Hampstead and Heath Society, the Victorian Society and the Hampstead Conservation Area Advisory Committee.

Rupert Terry, the chairman of the Redington Frognal Association, said Hampstead is “constantly under attack from development companies” and the building should be preserved rather than knocked down and replaced “with a much larger property that will detract rather than enhance the street scene”.

He said: “It’s a splendid Arts and Crafts building, absolutely fascinating – it should be a museum.

“Most of the developers don’t care about damaging the character of our area, eliminating green spaces, or putting neighbours and streets at risk from digging out tonnes of earth.”

He added that the Redington Frognal Conservation Area should be protected, stating: “We’re determined to fight this battle to protect our environment.”

The Victorian Society, meanwhile, said the demolition would cause “substantial harm”.

Conservation adviser Alex Bowring, who works for the charity, said: “The public benefits of replacing a building that has historic architectural interest, and therefore contributes to the enjoyment of a designated historic environment, with a new house which does not, are next to none.”

Frognal and Fitzjohns councillors Siobhan Baillie and Gio Spinella also said they will support residents in their challenges.

Cllr Spinella said: “We are looking at the development with concern – this is one of those occasions when a building giving something positive to the area of conservation could potentially be destroyed.”

He added that construction traffic and disruption in an area “already under pressure” would be unfair.

“Conservation areas don’t seem to mean much to the council,” he said. “But I want them to be protected at all times.”

In a statement to the Ham&High, a Camden Council spokesman said the application will be “robustly assessed”.

He added: “The council has policies which seek to ensure the protection of buildings which make a positive contribution to a conservation area.”

Linton Group chose not to comment.

Keywords: Camden Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Government slams Iran’s ‘dire’ human rights as jailed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe waits on appeal

14:29 Anna Behrmann
Nazanin's two-year-old daughter, Gabriella, was turned away from visiting her mum in jail last week

In a letter addressed to Hampstead residents, the foreign office revealed Prime Minister Theresa May has put her concerns about Nazanin in writing to the Iranian President

Baby Jesus statue goes missing from crib at Highgate church

13:38 Sam Corbishley
Parishioners at St Joseph's are hopeful Baby Jesus will be returned soon.

Parishioners noticed the figure had been removed from its place at the heart of a display inside St Joseph’s Catholic church on Highgate Hill.

Hampstead residents vow to fight planned demolition of ‘splendid’ home

15:00 Iain Burns
The house, once known as 'Danehurst', in Redington Road Picture: RedFrog

Residents have pledged to fight against plans to demolish a “splendid” Edwardian building in Hampstead and replace it with a four-storey complex of eight flats and a double basement.

Calls for CCTV cameras in Belsize Park streets after £30k smash-and-grab spree

14:05 Sam Corbishley
Taherah CCTV stills 3

Business owners in Belsize Park have made a desperate plea for CCTV in the streets and better police protection after a £30,000 smash-and-grab spree has seen at least six shops targeted in as many weeks.

Camden charity’s research into music of the Holocaust launched with concert

17:00 Iain Burns
Clive Marks, left, with Shirli Gilbert Picture: ORT

A Camden charity has launched a programme to increase research into the music of the Holocaust – with a sell-out concert.

Clissold Arms George: All welcome to attend funeral of popular Fortis Green landlord

11:59 Iain Burns
George Karageorgis

The funeral of a much-loved Fortis Green landlord will take place next week.

Man guilty of raping and trying to murder schoolgirl in West Hampstead cemetery

10:56 Iain Burns
Miles Edward Hughes Picture: MPS

A teenager has been found guilty of attempted murder and rape after cutting a 15-year-old schoolgirl with a knife in a Hampstead cemetery before forcing her to have sex with him.

Evening commuters warned of heavy snow in Hampstead, Highgate and Camden

Yesterday, 12:30 Iain Burns
The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight

Commuters are being warned about potential disruption as sleet, snow, wind and rain have been forecast for rush hour tonight.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Owner of Fortis Green pub where Kinks first played dies

George Karageorgis, owner of the Clissold Arms

Updated: REVEALED: The Camden streets to receive fortnightly rubbish collections

Hampstead Picture: Camden Council

Evening commuters warned of heavy snow in Hampstead, Highgate and Camden

The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight

Schoolgirl stabbed and raped in West Hampstead graveyard, court hears

Six men released on bail after appearing at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now