Hampstead: Mobility scooter found after being taken from street in ‘nasty crime’

Hampstead police are appealing for information Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews PA Archive/PA Images

Hampstead police have recovered a mobility scooter that was taken in a “nasty crime” that deprived a man of his independence.

As a result of an eagle eyed reader of the @HamandHigh & some painstaking searching the scooter has been recovered & returned. pic.twitter.com/INf8m7yy2i — PCDayton&PCMitchell (@MPSHampsteadTn) February 12, 2017

The scooter, which is blue, was taken in Hampstead High Street at about 12pm on Friday.

The owner was not with it at the time.

But Pc Nick Dayton, of Hampstead Town Safer Neighbourhoods team, said an “eagle eyed reader” of the Ham&High – along with “painstaking searching” – resulted in the scooter being found.