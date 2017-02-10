Hampstead: Mobility scooter found after being taken from street in ‘nasty crime’
PA Archive/PA Images
Hampstead police have recovered a mobility scooter that was taken in a “nasty crime” that deprived a man of his independence.
The scooter, which is blue, was taken in Hampstead High Street at about 12pm on Friday.
The owner was not with it at the time.
But Pc Nick Dayton, of Hampstead Town Safer Neighbourhoods team, said an “eagle eyed reader” of the Ham&High – along with “painstaking searching” – resulted in the scooter being found.