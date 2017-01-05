Hampstead Heath: Man whose rampant dog attacked pooch and its owner fined
14:30 05 January 2017
PA Archive/PA Images
A man whose out-of-control dog attacked another dog and its owner on Hampstead Heath has been forced to pay £870.
Armando Pereira, 46, of West Heath Road, pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £250. He also had to pay £500 in costs, £90 in compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.
Bob Warnock, the superintendent of Hampstead Heath, said the case – held on December 13 at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court – showed the work being done to ensure the park is a “safe environment for everybody to enjoy”.
He added: “We have a duty to protect visitors and their dogs on Hampstead Heath.
“Hampstead Heath gets over one million dog visits a year and the vast majority are led by highly responsible dog walkers.
“But being confronted by an animal that is out of control can be a terrifying experience and we do not tolerate visitors that cannot keep their dogs under proper control.”