Search

Advanced search

Hampstead creperie could be forced to close after shock £15k electricity bill

06:00 23 February 2017

Edward de Mesquita said the bill would give anyone a heart attack. Photo: Polly Hancock

Edward de Mesquita said the bill would give anyone a heart attack. Photo: Polly Hancock

Archant

The owner has launched an investigation, as it would be ‘impossible’ for the famous stall to run up that amount of electricity in such a short amount of time

Comment

Edward de Mesquita, owner of La Creperie de Hampstead, was astounded when he was presented with the £15,000 electricity bill.

He normally pays around £900 a year for electricity, and he had been paying this amount based on estimates from British Gas for the last two years.

British Gas engineers had not been allowed in to access his electricity meter in the King William IV pub next door for two years – and when they were finally able to in January, they sent him the bill for £15,300.

The company originally took the money out of Mr de Mesquita’s account, but have since returned it while they are investigating.

Mr de Mesquita told the Ham&High: “I was pretty desperate, I didn’t know where to turn. If I can’t pay my suppliers, I’m finished. The bank will foreclose on me. I’m hanging on the edge of a hook – £15,000 is enough to give anyone a heart attack.”

He opened the famous La Creperie in 1980, and since then it has attracted queues down the street on the weekend and celebrity customers including Judy Dench, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Pierce Brosnan and more recently singer Harry Styles.

The previous landlord of the King William IV pub, Elaine Loughran, moved out in Autumn last year, and Mr de Mesquita said his electricity readings have been as normal under the new owners.

Mr de Mesquita commissioned East Finchley Electrical to see how much electricity La Creperie had used in the last month.

In the report, the independent electrician said: “Basing my results on approximate figures on the back of the utility bills I estimate that the bill from 4th January 2017 until 6th February 2017 would be about £86.50, (therefore £930 a year).

“Based on this calculation it would take La Creperie over 15 years to run up a bill of £15,332.52

“Having seen the setup for La Creperie I would say it’s impossible for La Creperie to use enough electricity, even if everything was on all the time, to run up a bill this high.”

Catrin Millar, of British Gas Business, said: “We are looking into the issue with Mr De Mesquita’s business electricity bill as a priority. We will be contacting Mr Mesquita again today to reassure him that the account is on hold until we have fully investigated the situation.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Hampstead creperie could be forced to close after shock £15k electricity bill

06:00 Anna Behrmann

The owner has launched an investigation, as it would be ‘impossible’ for the famous stall to run up that amount of electricity in such a short amount of time

Pub landlord from East Finchley promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

36 minutes ago James Morris

In December, TfL snubbed popular opinion to change Archway’s bus system. Last week, this led to a sickening smash between a motorcyclist and bus. The Ham&High spoke to an enraged pub landlord who was first on the scene.

‘Outstanding’ Monty’s Montessori School fighting threat of closure after decade of service in Archway

07:01 James Scott

A much-loved nursery is fighting the threat of closure after more than a decade of dedicated service in Archway.

Dartmouth Park cancer sufferer, 72, ordered to leave home of 24 years because he is ‘delaying sale’

07:00 Iain Burns

A 72-year-old cancer victim has accused his housing association landlords of “cruel and disgraceful” behaviour after being given an eviction notice – despite pleading to stay while he receives treatment.

Bafta-nominated Gospel Oak film producer jailed over £2.2m tax scam is ordered to repay £100,000

Yesterday, 16:31 Iain Burns

A film producer from Gospel Oak who was jailed for five years after spinning a “web of lies” to get taxpayer funding for a Bafta-nominated film has been ordered to repay more than £100,000.

Swiss Cottage: Driver rescued from car after collision with lorry

Yesterday, 14:07 Iain Burns

A driver has been freed from a car after it crashed into a parked lorry in Swiss Cottage.

Highgate Primary School pulls out all stops to embrace Chinese culture

Yesterday, 12:55 James Scott

A Highgate school which prides itself on being a pioneer in teaching Mandarin is pulling out all the stops to embrace Chinese culture.

Camden politicians, charity heads and religious leaders plead with Amber Rudd over child refugees

Tue, 15:00 Iain Burns

Dozens of politicians, religious leaders, charity heads and cultural groups in Camden have signed a letter pleading with Home Secretary Amber Rudd to change her mind on settling child refugees in Britain.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Neurologist recommends Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran is admitted to hospital immediately

Belsize Park: ‘Huge bang’ as car flips and occupants vanish

Haringey Council threatened with legal action as it takes the first step to privatise £2bn of land

Dartmouth Park cancer sufferer, 72, ordered to leave home of 24 years because he is ‘delaying sale’

Missing: Concern mounts for deaf woman last seen in Golders Green

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now