Hampstead: Appeal after man’s mobility scooter taken from street in ‘nasty crime’
17:45 10 February 2017
PA Archive/PA Images
Hampstead police are appealing for witnesses after a mobility scooter was taken in a “nasty crime” that has deprived a man of his independence.
The scooter, which is blue, was taken in Hampstead High Street at about 12pm yesterday.
The owner was not with it at the time.
Pc Nick Dayton, of Hampstead Town Safer Neighbourhoods team, said: “The victim relies on this vehicle for his mobility.
“It’s a really nasty crime to take away someone’s independence like that.”
Pc Dayton said there are no suspects but he hopes witnesses or anyone with information will come forward to help the investigation.
If you saw anything yesterday that could help Pc Dayton’s investigation, contact police on 0208 721 2779.