Search

Advanced search

Updated

Gospel Oak to Barking Overground: Further closures expected until 2018 after design blunder

10:15 07 February 2017

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

An engineering design blunder could mean part-closures on the Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line stretch into early 2018 – with seething funders Transport for London (TfL) promising to seek compensation.

Comment
Gospel Oak station, photographed here on January 13, with no wires yet installed Picture: BGORUGGospel Oak station, photographed here on January 13, with no wires yet installed Picture: BGORUG

The route will reopen on February 27 after being down since June as part of plans to electrify the route and replace its two-car diesel trains with modern four-car electric ones.

Network Rail said structures that carry overhead wires necessary to upgrade the 14-mile line were “incorrectly designed” and could not be installed. Materials were also delivered late, which amplified the delay.

TfL, which put up the cash for the works, said it was “extremely disappointed” and will be “seeking compensation”.

Jonathan Fox, TfL’s director of London rail, added that Network Rail did not inform TfL of the “significant problems” until “very recently”.

He said: “Londoners can be assured that we are pressing Network Rail for an urgent plan that explains exactly how this vital project will be delivered on time and with the absolute minimum further disruption to our customers.”

Network Rail said a “robust” scheme is now being drawn up to finish the work before the new electric trains arrive in early 2018 – meaning further closures over a series of weekends and likely another full closure later in the year.

Richard Schofield, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said a “full review” into what happened had already begun.

He added: “I sincerely apologise to passengers that we have not been able to complete all of the work in the time we set out, and for the future disruption we will cause to their journeys.

“I have instructed the project team to quickly deliver a robust plan to finish the work before new trains arrive next year, and passengers can be reassured that the line will reopen later this month to diesel trains as planned.”

Mr Schofield also apologised to people who live near the line for the “inconvenience” set to be caused by extended engineering works.

A full schedule is being finalised and will be released as soon as possible.

The upgrade is expected to double capacity and improve air quality along the line.

Network Rail said the work was being undertaken in a bid to “transform the way people travel” across North London by improving its “Victorian railway”.

So far, five sections of the line have been lowered between Walthamstow Queens Road and Gospel Oak stations in preparation for the installation of the wires.

Ten bridges have also been reconstructed and strenghthened along the routem while three electrical switching stations have been built.

Before Network Rail made the announcement, Barking–Gospel Oak Rail User Group (BGORUG) said Network Rail was “well behind” in its upgrade.

Members of the group had taken a series of photographs along the line showing unfinished works.

BGORUG explained that the work still outstanding includes:

– Platform extensions at Gospel Oak, Barking and Blackhorse Road

– The installation of overhead wires through Dartmouth Park and at Gospel Oak station

– Step-free access installation at Blackhorse Road (expected to be completed in April 2017)

– Erection of overhead wires support masts

– Fitting out each mast with support arms for electric wires

– Installation of 25,000volts AC contact and support wires

– Repairs to a damaged sewer in Walthamstow

– Raising Crouch Hill road bridge

Its secretary, Glenn Wallis, said: “With rail replacement buses that missed out half the stations and limited refund arrangements, passengers have been left to largely fend for themselves.

“Now we learn that although trains are to start running again, the passengers’ pain is far from over.”

Network Rail expects the new four-car electric trains to be running from late spring 2018, with electric freight trains running from winter 2017–18.

Related articles

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Camden cancer patient’s tumours shrink by half after ‘miraculous’ drugs not available on NHS

11:51 Anna Behrmann
Mo Haque receiving his first round of immunotherapy at University College Hospital

The campaigner is ‘humbled’ by donations towards bowel cancer treatment, but regrets that more cancer sufferers cannot access the medicine

Updated: Gospel Oak to Barking Overground: Further closures expected until 2018 after design blunder

10:15 Iain Burns
The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

An engineering design blunder could mean part-closures on the Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line stretch into early 2018 – with seething funders Transport for London (TfL) promising to seek compensation.

Acland Burghley School look to alumni to inspire current generation of students

Yesterday, 15:32 James Scott
Mr Knapett's class of 1974 at Acland Burghley School

A Tufnell Park state school is seeking former students who can inspire the current generation to academic success and career confidence.

Celebrities Joanna Lumley and Bill Oddie add names to Hampstead Heath swan island petition

Yesterday, 13:02 Nathalie Raffray
Bill Oddie has signed a petition to create a refuge for swans and wildlife on the Model Boating Pond islan Picture: Polly Hancock

Broadcaster Bill Oddie has added his signature to a petition calling for a safe haven for swans on Hampstead Heath.

The Victoria in Highgate closed for ‘failing to pay rent’

Yesterday, 12:16 Nathalie Raffray
The Victoria pub has closed Pic credit: Polly Hancock

The company responsible for calling bailiffs on a once thriving Highgate pub claims the leaseholder’s ‘repeated failure to pay the rent’ has led to its closure.

Brookfield Primary School comes out on top in Camden maths challenge

Yesterday, 09:52 James Scott
Eleanor Palmer Primary School hosting12 schools at a maths challenge event.

Brookfield Primary School came out on top in the fifth Camden maths challenge.

Muswell Hill staff and pupils drive to keep cold refugees snug

Friday, February 3, 2017 Nathalie Raffray
Children at Coldfall Primary School in Muswell hill with their SNUG packs bound for refugee camps in Europe (Picture: Nigel Sutton)

Children from a primary school in Muswell Hill have packed hundreds of SNUG packs for their headmistress to deliver to refugees abroad.

Camden leader moves to reassure faith groups after Donald Trump sows ‘division and hate’

Friday, February 3, 2017 Iain Burns
Cllr Sarah Hayward

The leader of Camden Council has written to faith and community groups in the borough to express solidarity in the face of US president Donald Trump’s migration policy.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Updated: Gospel Oak to Barking Overground: Further closures expected until 2018 after design blunder

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

The Victoria in Highgate closed for ‘failing to pay rent’

The Victoria pub has closed Pic credit: Polly Hancock

Controversial development at 156 West End Lane approved by Camden

West Hampstead Stop The Blocks campaigners outside the committee meeting at Camden Town Hall last night. (Photo: Polly Hancock)

Camden cancer patient’s tumours shrink by half after ‘miraculous’ drugs not available on NHS

Mo Haque receiving his first round of immunotherapy at University College Hospital

Celebrities Joanna Lumley and Bill Oddie add names to Hampstead Heath swan island petition

Bill Oddie has signed a petition to create a refuge for swans and wildlife on the Model Boating Pond islan Picture: Polly Hancock
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now