Gospel Oak–Barking Overground: Line back this month but more disruption likely as work ‘well behind’

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

The Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line will reopen later this month – but a passenger group has said the “pain is far from over” for travellers after engineers admitted the work is behind schedule.

Network Rail, which has been electrifying the route so two-car diesel trains can be replaced by more modern four-car electric ones, told the Ham&High it is planning to allow passengers to travel on the line from February 27.

But they admit they have been unable to finish all the work within the eight-month closure period – from June 2016 to February 2017 – as originally planned.

A spokeswoman for Network Rail said: “We are currently re-planning this and will update those affected by this future work as soon as possible.

“Thank you to neighbours and passengers for their continued patience while we modernise this line as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.”

She added that the work being done on the “Victorian railway” will “transform the way people travel” across North London.

The Barking–Gospel Oak Rail User Group (BGORUG), however, said the work being undertaken to build the electrification infrastructure is “well behind” – meaning there will be considerable future disruption.

Secretary Glenn Wallis said: “It is difficult to predict what form these later closures may take (some may be longer than a weekend) as there are impending Crossrail (Elizabeth Line) works due at Stratford that require freight trains to be diverted to the Barking–Gospel Oak Line.

He added: “With rail replacement buses that missed out half the stations and limited refund arrangements, passengers have been left to largely fend for themselves. Now we learn that although trains are to start running again, the passengers’ pain is far from over.”

BGORUG explained that the work still outstanding includes:

– Platform extensions at Gospel Oak, Barking and Blackhorse Road

– The installation of overhead wires through Dartmouth Park and at Gospel Oak station

– Step-free access installation at Blackhorse Road (expected to be completed in April 2017)

– Erection of overhead wires support masts

– Fitting out each mast with support arms for electric wires

– Installation of 25,000volts AC contact and support wires

– Repairs to a damaged sewer in Walthamstow

– Raising Crouch Hill road bridge

Mr Wallis said it was also unclear whether Blackhorse Road Overground will be open to passengers before April, when the step-free works are finished.

Network Rail expects the new four-car electric trains to be running from late spring 2018, with electric freight trains running from winter 2017–18.

Confirmation of the February 27 opening is expected later this week.