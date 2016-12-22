Search

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

15:45 22 December 2016

Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Police, paramedics and neighbourhood watch service Shomrim North West London attended the scene in Finchley Road from about 11.30am this morning.

A spokesman for Shomrim who said he was at the scene explained the man entered the school and “completely exposed himself from the waist down”.

“The male left the school and proceeded to climb over walls and along flat roofs behind Finchley Road,” he said.

“After jumping from a roof above the first floor the male sustained injuries of some sort but was oblivious to this.”

He added: “The male then proceeded to run in the middle of Finchley Road into oncoming traffic.”

Shomrim detained the man until the arrival of the police, while a nearby charity shop provided him with a pair of trousers.

A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service said: “We sent a number of ambulance crews to the scene including London’s Air Ambulance, a single responder in a car and a duty officer.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital by ambulance.”

The Met said the man’s injuries were not thought to be “life-changing” or “life-threatening”.

