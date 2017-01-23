George Michael fans call for Hampstead Heath tribute bench

George Michael give a wave outside his house in Highgate. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Devotees of the late pop star are asking the City of London for a commemorative bench in George Michael’s “favourite park” for his fans to pay tribute to him

The heartfelt tributes outside George Michael's home continue to grow, almost a month after his shock death. Photo: Emily Banks The heartfelt tributes outside George Michael's home continue to grow, almost a month after his shock death. Photo: Emily Banks

The petition currently has more than 780 signatures from all around the world.

Fan Tony Antoniou said he wanted the government to pay attention to our “home grown” talent.

George Michael, who first rose to fame as part of Wham! in the 1980s, passed away on Christmas Day.

Passersby, neighbours and travellers from far and wide continue to leave notes and tributes by Mr Michael’s house on The Grove in Highgate, almost one month since his death.

Mr Antoniou wrote on his change.org petition: “His Fans will love this and will agree to it.

“It’s the least they can do as this was his favourite and local park.

“I’m sure his family will love it too.

“George Michael loved Hampstead Heath park so much.

“It was his favourite park and he would often go there for some time to himself.

“I now want to pay further tribute to George Michael with your kind support.

“Can you please help by signing this petition?

“We need huge numbers to get the government to notice our home grown talent who much deserves it.”

Scott Barker, who signed the petition, wrote: “I love George. Taken far too soon.

“I’m never gonna dance again.”

Meanwhile, a separate petition for a statue of George Michael outside his Highgate home has reached more than 3,600 signatures and organiser John Vasiliou plans to present it outside Downing Street.

The Ham&High previously reported that George Michael secretly funded the Highgate Christmas lights, the Highgate Christmas tree and the Fair in the Square celebrations for more than a decade.