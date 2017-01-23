Search

Advanced search

George Michael fans call for Hampstead Heath tribute bench

17:59 23 January 2017

George Michael give a wave outside his house in Highgate. Photo: PA

George Michael give a wave outside his house in Highgate. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Devotees of the late pop star are asking the City of London for a commemorative bench in George Michael’s “favourite park” for his fans to pay tribute to him

Comment
The heartfelt tributes outside George Michael's home continue to grow, almost a month after his shock death. Photo: Emily BanksThe heartfelt tributes outside George Michael's home continue to grow, almost a month after his shock death. Photo: Emily Banks

The petition currently has more than 780 signatures from all around the world.

Fan Tony Antoniou said he wanted the government to pay attention to our “home grown” talent.

George Michael, who first rose to fame as part of Wham! in the 1980s, passed away on Christmas Day.

Passersby, neighbours and travellers from far and wide continue to leave notes and tributes by Mr Michael’s house on The Grove in Highgate, almost one month since his death.

Mr Antoniou wrote on his change.org petition: “His Fans will love this and will agree to it.

“It’s the least they can do as this was his favourite and local park.

“I’m sure his family will love it too.

“George Michael loved Hampstead Heath park so much.

“It was his favourite park and he would often go there for some time to himself.

“I now want to pay further tribute to George Michael with your kind support.

“Can you please help by signing this petition?

“We need huge numbers to get the government to notice our home grown talent who much deserves it.”

Scott Barker, who signed the petition, wrote: “I love George. Taken far too soon.

“I’m never gonna dance again.”

Meanwhile, a separate petition for a statue of George Michael outside his Highgate home has reached more than 3,600 signatures and organiser John Vasiliou plans to present it outside Downing Street.

The Ham&High previously reported that George Michael secretly funded the Highgate Christmas lights, the Highgate Christmas tree and the Fair in the Square celebrations for more than a decade.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

George Michael fans call for Hampstead Heath tribute bench

17:59 Anna Behrmann
George Michael give a wave outside his house in Highgate. Photo: PA

Devotees of the late pop star are asking the City of London for a commemorative bench in George Michael’s “favourite park” for his fans to pay tribute to him

Camden man ‘beaten to death with shopping trolley handle by Harlesden attacker’ in Willesden

17:02 Lorraine King
Police at the scene of the attack in Willesden (Pic: Jonathan Goldberg)

A man was beaten to death with a shopping trolley handle during a row, between two groups of youths in Willesden, a court heard.

Dartmouth Park killing: Man appears in court over death of Angela Best

15:38 Sam Corbishley
Angela Best was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive at an address in Dartmouth Park Hill. Picture: Léa Legraien

Theodore Johnson, 63, appeared at the Old Bailey this morning charged with murdering the 51-year-old last month.

Meeting called for Belsize Village traders to discuss burglary spree

17:32 Sam Corbishley
Belsize Village was rocked by a number of burglaries over the festive period.

Cllr Claire-Louise Leyland will join traders and members of the Camden Neighbourhood Policing team this Wednesday in the Belsize Kitchen.

Author, publisher and Pepys enthusiast dies after 50 years in Hampstead Garden Suburb

16:30 Iain Burns
Robin Hyman, who has died at the age of 85 Picture: Peter Hyman

An influential publisher and Samuel Pepys enthusiast who lived in Hampstead Garden Suburb for 50 years has died.

Camden’s homeless to be offered more support as temperatures fall below freezing

14:11 Iain Burns
Camden Council is hoping to provide extra help for the homeless as temperatures fall below zero Picture: PA/Jonathan Brady

Homeless people in Camden are to be offered extra support as temperatures drop below zero.

Bishops on hand to bless Haringey and Camden school expansions

11:41 James Scott
St Mary's Church of England Primary School's expansion was blessed by the Bishop of Edmonton rev Rob Wickham.

A pair of schools have had their newly-opened buildings blessed by bishops.

West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe loses appeal against Iranian jail sentence

Yesterday, 19:08 Emily Banks
The Ratcliffe Family in happy days

West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe has lost her appeal and had her five year sentence in an Iranian jail upheld by an Iranian court.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe loses appeal against Iranian jail sentence

The Ratcliffe Family in happy days

Lawyer in David Irving Holocaust denial trial warns of rise in antisemitic hatred online

James Libson, pictured speaking at the Phoenix Cinema, believes social media platforms should adopt an editorial policy against growing Holocaust denial material.

Camden man ‘beaten to death with shopping trolley handle by Harlesden attacker’ in Willesden

Police at the scene of the attack in Willesden (Pic: Jonathan Goldberg)

George Michael fans call for Hampstead Heath tribute bench

George Michael give a wave outside his house in Highgate. Photo: PA

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now