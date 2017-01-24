Search

Friends of George Michael are creating a tribute garden to the star with the sea of flowers left outside his home

11:15 24 January 2017

Friends gather outside his Highgate home to sort the sea of flowers and tributes to create a garden on the green opposite his house

Friends gather outside his Highgate home to sort the sea of flowers and tributes to create a garden on the green opposite his house

Archant

Friends of George Michael were today gathering outside his Highgate home to create a tribute garden to the singer on the green opposite his house.

A sea of flowers outside George Michael's home in Highgate

In silence they began to sort through the sea of thousands of floral tributes, candles and messages in The Grove and transfer them over to the green to create a walk-through tribute garden.

One said: “There are so many here. They are overflowing onto the road. We want to move them onto this green to create an area where people can walk through.”

The freezing weather means that the thousands of flowers left have been preserved.

“There are more being added daily,” said the family friend.

It comes as George Michael fans are asking the City of London for a commemorative bench on Hampstead Heath, George Michael’s “favourite park” to pay tribute to him.

A petition currently has more than 780 signatures from all around the world.

This week George’s close friend and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell named her newborn son after the star.

She posted on Istagram “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning.”

A sea of flowers outside George Michael's home in HighgateA sea of flowers outside George Michael's home in Highgate

Keywords: London

