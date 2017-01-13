Search

Advanced search

Firefighters rescue ill man from first floor window of Hampstead flat

11:44 16 January 2017

The scene in Hampstead High Street yesterday morning Picture: Tim Goss

The scene in Hampstead High Street yesterday morning Picture: Tim Goss

Archant

An unwell man was taken from the window of a first floor Hampstead flat by a fire brigade cherry picker yesterday morning.

Comment
Traffic blocked off in Hampstead High Street Picture; Tim GossTraffic blocked off in Hampstead High Street Picture; Tim Goss

Hampstead High Street was closed from about 10am to 11am while emergency services – including ambulances and fire engines – worked to get the man to hospital.

A witness said the combination of the man’s condition and the building’s layout meant they could not bring him down the stairs.

Tim Goss said there were “major traffic problems” while the fire brigade tried to gain access to the building.

An electric cable blocked them, he said, so firefighters had to cut through it – all while the patient remained strapped to a stretcher.

He added: “Try as they might, they simply can’t find a way to get the boom of the cherry picker round, over or under the wire.

“It [was] not until 10.55 that they finally extract the patient through the window.”

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said the service was called at 10.05am to assist the London Ambulance Service.

An aerial platform was deployed alongside one fire engine and one rescue unit.

They succeeded in bringing the patient down and had left the scene by 11am.

A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service said it sent two ambulances and a single responder car after receiving a call at 9.22am.

She added: “We treated a patient at the scene and took them as a priority to hospital.”

Keywords: London Ambulance Service London Fire Brigade

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Firefighters rescue ill man from first floor window of Hampstead flat

11:44 Iain Burns
The scene in Hampstead High Street yesterday morning Picture: Tim Goss

An unwell man was taken from the window of a first floor Hampstead flat by a fire brigade cherry picker yesterday morning.

Parent-led national campaign launched in Haringey in response to school funding cuts

10:26 James Scott
A parent-led campaign is being launched tomorrow evening at Rhodes Avenue Primary School in response to funding cuts.

A parent-led national campaign is being launched in Haringey in response to school funding cuts.

Camden charity’s research into music of the Holocaust launched with concert

Friday, January 13, 2017 Iain Burns
Clive Marks, left, with Shirli Gilbert Picture: ORT

A Camden charity has launched a programme to increase research into the music of the Holocaust – with a sell-out concert.

Hampstead residents vow to fight planned demolition of ‘splendid’ home

Friday, January 13, 2017 Iain Burns
The house, once known as 'Danehurst', in Redington Road Picture: RedFrog

Residents have pledged to fight against plans to demolish a “splendid” Edwardian building in Hampstead and replace it with a four-storey complex of eight flats and a double basement.

Government slams Iran’s ‘dire’ human rights as jailed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe waits on appeal

Friday, January 13, 2017 Anna Behrmann
Nazanin's two-year-old daughter, Gabriella, was turned away from visiting her mum in jail last week

In a letter addressed to Hampstead residents, the foreign office revealed Prime Minister Theresa May has put her concerns about Nazanin in writing to the Iranian President

Calls for CCTV cameras in Belsize Park streets after £30k smash-and-grab spree

Friday, January 13, 2017 Sam Corbishley
Taherah CCTV stills 3

Business owners in Belsize Park have made a desperate plea for CCTV in the streets and better police protection after a £30,000 smash-and-grab spree has seen at least six shops targeted in as many weeks.

Baby Jesus statue goes missing from crib at Highgate church

Friday, January 13, 2017 Sam Corbishley
Parishioners at St Joseph's are hopeful Baby Jesus will be returned soon.

Parishioners noticed the figure had been removed from its place at the heart of a display inside St Joseph’s Catholic church on Highgate Hill.

Clissold Arms George: All welcome to attend funeral of popular Fortis Green landlord

Friday, January 13, 2017 Iain Burns
George Karageorgis

The funeral of a much-loved Fortis Green landlord will take place next week.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Man guilty of raping and trying to murder schoolgirl in West Hampstead cemetery

Miles Edward Hughes Picture: MPS

Firefighters rescue ill man from first floor window of Hampstead flat

The scene in Hampstead High Street yesterday morning Picture: Tim Goss

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Call to help former pop star now sleeping rough in Camden Town

Chester Winfield Lashley, former member of Adamski (Picture: Jon Cooney)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now