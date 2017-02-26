Search

Advanced search

Fire brigade recommends sprinklers as two separate fires break out within two hours in Camden

12:33 28 February 2017

The sprinklers controlled the fire until the brigade arrived. Photo: LFB

The sprinklers controlled the fire until the brigade arrived. Photo: LFB

Archant

The fire brigade were called to a major indoors market and shop to tackle two blazes last night

Comment

The London Fire Brigade have urged businesses to get sprinklers, after they helped keep the fire under control at Camden Stable’s Market on Chalk Farm Road last night.

The indoor market’s sprinkler system helped control the fire until the fire brigade arrived at around midnight on Monday.

Fire crews were able to confine the fire to the ground floor unit and the blaze was under control by 01.30am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This incident highlights the clear benefits of sprinklers to businesses and we would urge all companies and business owners to install them.

“In this case the sprinklers controlled the fire spread, limiting damage to the building and preventing anyone from being put at risk from any fire.

“As well as limiting fire damage and being potentially life saving devices, sprinklers and other fire suppression systems help with business continuity by minimising disruption and allowing businesses to get back to normal as soon as possible.”

The fire is believed to be accidental and due to an electrical fault.

In a separate fire – the first Camden fire of the evening – at around 10pm, a little way down the road on Camden High Street, firefighters tackled a blaze that ripped through a shop.

Four fire engines and around 20 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop with flats above it on the busy stretch of road at 10pm on Monday night.

Residents living in the flats were evacuated before the arrival of crews from Kentish Town, Euston and Soho.

Part of the ground floor shop was damaged by fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Kentish Town Watch Manager Dan Acquah, who was at the scene, said: “When crews arrived there was very intense smoke coming from the building and flames were extremely visible.

“Firefighters had to use cutting equipment to gain access to the shop as it had metal shutters, but crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to the flats above and neighbouring businesses.”

The Brigade was called at 21.59 and the fire was under control at 23.24.

The cause of the second fire is under investigation.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Camden residents fear years of disruption as HS2 given green light with Royal Assent

15:32 Nathalie Raffray

Protesters fear that decades of disruption and uncertainty in Camden after plans for the contro-versial High Speed 2 (HS2) railway received Royal Assent.

Fire brigade recommends sprinklers as two separate fires break out within two hours in Camden

12:33 Anna Behrmann and Nathalie Raffray

The fire brigade were called to a major indoors market and shop to tackle two blazes last night

St Anthony’s School for Girls holds reading marathon as part of National Storytelling Week

16:38 James Scott

St Anthony’s School for Girls has hosted its first “Whole Day of Reading” event in celebration of National Storytelling Week.

Campaigners invite residents to a ‘last chance’ public meeting on CS11

Yesterday, 17:53 Anna Behrmann

Community campaigners have called an open meeting to discuss the Cycle Super Highway II (CS11) which was given the green light in December last year, despite bitterly dividing opinion

Pensioner dies after being hit by a car in Hampstead Garden Suburb

Yesterday, 15:24 Anna Behrmann

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward after a woman in her 90s died shortly after being airlifted to hospital

Governors apply for Swiss Cottage School to be turned into academy

Yesterday, 12:20 James Scott

Governors have applied for Swiss Cottage School to be turned into an academy despite only seven parents backing the proposal in a consultation.

Barking to Gospel Oak Overground line to reopen

Sunday, February 26, 2017 Sophie Morton

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak is set to reopen tomorrow.

West Hampstead teen jailed for 17 years for raping and trying to kill schoolgirl in Hampstead Cemetery

Saturday, February 25, 2017 Emily Banks

A teenager has been jailed for rape and attempted murder after stabbing a 15-year-old girl and forcing her to have sex with him in Hampstead Cemetery.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Pensioner dies after being hit by a car in Hampstead Garden Suburb

West Hampstead teen jailed for 17 years for raping and trying to kill schoolgirl in Hampstead Cemetery

Four men in hospital after knife attack in Muswell Hill

Fire brigade recommends sprinklers as two separate fires break out within two hours in Camden

Campaigners invite residents to a ‘last chance’ public meeting on CS11

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now