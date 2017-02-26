Fire brigade recommends sprinklers as two separate fires break out within two hours in Camden

The sprinklers controlled the fire until the brigade arrived. Photo: LFB Archant

The fire brigade were called to a major indoors market and shop to tackle two blazes last night

The London Fire Brigade have urged businesses to get sprinklers, after they helped keep the fire under control at Camden Stable’s Market on Chalk Farm Road last night.

The indoor market’s sprinkler system helped control the fire until the fire brigade arrived at around midnight on Monday.

Fire crews were able to confine the fire to the ground floor unit and the blaze was under control by 01.30am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This incident highlights the clear benefits of sprinklers to businesses and we would urge all companies and business owners to install them.

“In this case the sprinklers controlled the fire spread, limiting damage to the building and preventing anyone from being put at risk from any fire.

“As well as limiting fire damage and being potentially life saving devices, sprinklers and other fire suppression systems help with business continuity by minimising disruption and allowing businesses to get back to normal as soon as possible.”

The fire is believed to be accidental and due to an electrical fault.

In a separate fire – the first Camden fire of the evening – at around 10pm, a little way down the road on Camden High Street, firefighters tackled a blaze that ripped through a shop.

Four fire engines and around 20 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop with flats above it on the busy stretch of road at 10pm on Monday night.

Residents living in the flats were evacuated before the arrival of crews from Kentish Town, Euston and Soho.

Part of the ground floor shop was damaged by fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Kentish Town Watch Manager Dan Acquah, who was at the scene, said: “When crews arrived there was very intense smoke coming from the building and flames were extremely visible.

“Firefighters had to use cutting equipment to gain access to the shop as it had metal shutters, but crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to the flats above and neighbouring businesses.”

The Brigade was called at 21.59 and the fire was under control at 23.24.

The cause of the second fire is under investigation.