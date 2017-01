Finchley Road station: No service to Waterloo after Jubilee Line security alert

Delays are expected along the rest of the line Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

There is no service on the Jubilee Line between Finchley Road and Waterloo because of a security alert.

Update: No service between Waterloo to Finchley Road while we respond to a security alert. Minor delays on the rest of the line. — Jubilee line (@jubileeline) January 27, 2017

Severe delays are expected across the rest of the line while officials respond.

Bond Street station has been closed because of a fire alert, but it is not yet clear if the two alerts are related.