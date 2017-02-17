Euston: Woman killed by lorry is named

The woman was hit in Hampstead Road Picture: PA/Joe Giddens PA/Press Association Images

A woman who died after being hit by a lorry in Euston has been named.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jennifer Heskins, 56, who lived in NW6, was killed on Friday last week after being struck in Hampstead Road – near the junction with Cardington Street – at about 11.50am.

She was taken to hospital by medics for treatment but could not be saved.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene after the incident. There have been no arrests.

Results from a post-mortem carried out yesterday have not yet been announed.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8991 9555.