Euston station closed amid Storm Doris chaos

Euston station Picture: Philip Toscano/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Euston station has been closed because of overcrowding and disruption caused by Storm Doris.

Trees falling on the line combined with swelling numbers of National Rail passengers meant the station had to be shut, Network Rail said.

Passengers have been instructed that they can change lines but cannot enter or exit the station.