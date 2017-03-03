Search

Advanced search

Video

Trailer released for Hampstead film inspired by squatter with £2m Heath plot

15:07 03 March 2017

In the film, an American widow played by Diane Keaton stumbles upon a hermit, played by Brendan Gleeson, who has lived quietly in a shack on the Heath for seventeen years. Photo: Nick Wall

In the film, an American widow played by Diane Keaton stumbles upon a hermit, played by Brendan Gleeson, who has lived quietly in a shack on the Heath for seventeen years. Photo: Nick Wall

Nick Wall Photography

Filmmakers have sent out the first trailer for ‘Hampstead’, which stars Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson and James Norton.

Comment
Peaceful Harry Hallowes, who lived in a shack on the Heath since 1986, appears to have inspired the film.Peaceful Harry Hallowes, who lived in a shack on the Heath since 1986, appears to have inspired the film.

The romantic comedy is “inspired by a true story” and relates how an American widow (Diane Keaton) develops a romantic friendship with a recluse, played by Brendan Gleeson, who has lived in a shack on the Heath for seventeen years.

His home is under threat by property developers who want to build luxury apartments on the land.

The story appears to strongly draw upon the experiences of the late Harry Hallowes, or “Harry the hermit”, an Irish squatter who became the legal owner of a plot of land on Hampstead Heath, worth around £2m in 2007.

Harry, who passed away last year, had enjoyed a relatively peaceful and secluded life in his 12 by eight-foot shack in the grounds of Athlone House on Hampstead Heath since 1986.

He was threatened with eviction in 2005 by the previous owner of Athlone House, Dwyer Investments, but they later backed down following a court hearing.

At the time, Harry told the Ham&High: “If they threaten me with court again I do know a judge in Highgate.

“He might be able to give me advice.”

In 2007, Harry was given the Land Registry title deeds to his home, and he told the Ham&High: “I have got my deeds locked up safe and sound.

“I won’t be having a bird sanctuary or anything like that. Maybe I’ll be building myself a house to live in – everybody else around here is building houses.”

The film Hampstead appears to suggest that the community supported the developers in trying to evict Harry from his home.

Michael Hammerson, who led a historic campaign against the development of Athlone House, previously described this implication by the filmmakers as “almost libellous”, although the directors never confirmed their story was based on Harry.

Hampstead is directed by Joel Hopkins and stars a British cast including James Norton, Simon Callow, Jason Watkins, Lesley Manville, Will Smith, Phil Davis and Hugh Skinner.

– Hampstead will be released in UK Cinemas on June 23, 2017.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Volunteer Centre in Kentish Town celebrates 50 years

22 minutes ago Nathalie Raffray

Supporters of a volunteer centre in Kentish Town held a huge party to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Video: Trailer released for Hampstead film inspired by squatter with £2m Heath plot

15:07 Anna Behrmann

Filmmakers have sent out the first trailer for ‘Hampstead’, which stars Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson and James Norton.

Camden residents asked their opinion on free nursery places

15:41 Eleanor Pringle

Camden residents are being asked their opinion following a change in legislation affecting young children.

Hampstead landlord fined thousands after letting property without licence

11:41 Iain Burns

A Hampstead landlord has been fined thousands of pounds for letting a property to multiple tenants without a licence.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Camden and Haringey schools celebrate World Book Day

Yesterday, 16:12 James Scott

Schoolchildren across Camden and Haringey have been sharing their love of fiction on World Book Day.

Tulip Siddiq highlights ‘torture’ of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Iranian prison

Yesterday, 15:59 Iain Burns

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq has called on Theresa May to “show compassion” and “do something” to free West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from Iranian prison.

Royal Free patient data sharing app already saving lives

Yesterday, 13:33 Anna Behrmann

When Hampstead mum Afia Ahmed suffered complications following the birth of her daughter last month it was a new app being piloted by her doctors which helped save her life.

Fertility expert Robert Winston: ‘if we make super humans, what value is human life?’

Yesterday, 12:35 Anna Behrmann

Anna Behrmann talks to Lord Robert Winston about the practical and ethical implications of editing our genes

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Pensioner dies after being hit by a car in Hampstead Garden Suburb

Muswell Hill bar fights to stay open following shooting incident

Kentish Town: Man robbed in his car sent to hospital with ‘significant’ head wound

Camden residents fear years of disruption as HS2 given green light with Royal Assent

West Hampstead teen jailed for 17 years for raping and trying to kill schoolgirl in Hampstead Cemetery

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now