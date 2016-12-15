Tigers and meerkats rip open Christmas presents at ZSL London Zoo

The animals foraged for baubles and indulged in seasonal vegetables as the festivities started early

Six-month-old Sumatran tiger cubs Achilles and Karis woke up to a pile of presents to tear open on their first Christmas.

Across the zoo, a mob of meerkats munched on pinecone baubles stuffed with festive vegetables hanging down from a Christmas tree.

ZSL’s Zoological Manager Mark Habben said: “We love a bit of festive cheer at ZSL London Zoo, and like to find fun ways for the animals to join in the festivities.

“We’ve come up with a variety of activities to encourage them to use their natural skills, like foraging or sniffing out their next meal: our tiger cubs loved using their newly learnt hunting prowess to rip open their presents, while our meerkats searched for their treats under the tree - just like kids all over the country on Christmas day.”

London Zoo is organising reindeer talks every weekend for families in the run up to Christmas.