TfL opens public consultation on Camden Town development project

10:00 17 January 2017

TfL plans to develop the new station entrance to provide up to 70 new homes.

Archant

Transport for London (TfL) plans to provide up to 70 new homes by building above a proposed new entrance on Buck Street.

Currently one of the busiest interchange stations on the London Underground, including a 24-hour service on Fridays and Saturdays, the 85,000 customers using the station is set to soar by 42 per cent in the evening peak alone over the next five years.

TfL’s modernisation plans and new entrance is intended to meet this growing demand as well as supporting the local economy.

The first phase of their consultation last year garnered more than 1,700 responses with 95 per cent of those supporting the need to improve the station’s capacity.

Proposals for the new Buck Street entrance include three new escalators and two new lifts providing step-free access from the street to the Tube.

Further development plans include providing up to 70 new homes and working with Camden Council to revamp the public area outside the proposed new entrance.

It is expected that at least 35 per cent of those homes will be affordable housing in conjunction with TfL’s overall target of 50 per cent across all sites.

TfL will now be seeking planning permission to build above the proposed new entrance from the council next year with a further opportunity for people to comment formally as part of the application process.

Graeme Craig, Director of Commercial Development for TfL, said: “Many of our stations, like Camden Town Tube station, are at the heart of London’s neighbourhoods.

“Providing development above and around the station to include up to 70 new homes and commercial and retail space, will enable us to support the thriving local area while generating vital, non-fare revenue to reinvest in transport.”

Mark Wild, Managing Director of London Underground, added: “Modernising Camden Town Tube station will make it easier for the tens of thousands who use this station every day by creating a more spacious station and introducing much needed step-free access from street to train.

“It will also enable us to continue to meet the growing demand of customers in the area for years to come.”

Subject to funding and permissions, work on the station and potential development could start in the early 2020s.

The public consultation will run until February 8 and you can visit tfl.gov.uk/Camden-town-development to tell TfL what you think.

Public consultations will also be held at Arlington House, Arlington Road, in Camden on Thursday January 19 between 4pm and 8pm, Friday January 20 between 10am and 2pm and lastly on Saturday January 21 between 11am and 3pm.

