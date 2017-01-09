Search

REVEALED: The Camden streets to receive fortnightly rubbish collections

21:47 09 January 2017

These streets in Belsize Park coloured green will get their bins collected fortnightly

Archant

Archant

The 24,000 Camden homes which will only have their rubbish bins emptied every two weeks from April are in the north of the borough, the Ham&High can reveal tonight.

These streets in the Frognal and Fitzjohns ward will only get fortnightly bin collectionsThese streets in the Frognal and Fitzjohns ward will only get fortnightly bin collections

A document circulated to ward councillors this afternoon pinpoints the postcodes affected - which including almost the whole of the Frognal and Fitzjohns, Hampstead Town, Belsize, Primrose Hill and Swiss Cottage wards - seen as the borough’s wealthiest enclaves.

The new scheme will be introduced in April and is expected to save the council £5million a year.

The strategy says 24,000 homes in the north of the borough will move to fortnightly collections in streets where “the majority of houses have room to store a wheelie bin.”

Recycling bins will continue to be emptied weekly.

These streets in Hampstead will only get fortnightly bin collectionsThese streets in Hampstead will only get fortnightly bin collections

The council believes reducing collections to every two weeks will help to increase recycling. It will also charge householders for collecting garden rubbish.

Opposition councillors had already started Tweeting their reactions tonight.

Opposition councillors had already started Tweeting their reactions tonight.

Belsize Tory councillor Leila Roy tweeted: “The long awaited map of #belsize streets affected by the fortnightly bin collections is finally available. It’s most of the ward”

These streets in Primrose Hill and Swiss Cottage will only get their bins collected every two weeksThese streets in Primrose Hill and Swiss Cottage will only get their bins collected every two weeks

Gio Spinella criticised the council’s delay in publishing the information: “Camden council only sending hard copy of streets to cllrs- claiming the eight page document is too big to scan and send electronically...”

See if your street is one of those “coloured green” on these maps which means it will and go down to fortnightly collections.

More reaction @hamhigh.co.uk during the day with a full analysis in this week’s Ham&High newspaper out on Thursday January 12.

More reaction @hamhigh.co.uk during the day with a full analysis in this week's Ham&High newspaper out on Thursday January 12.

These streets in South Hampstead and Swiss Cottage will get fortnightly bin collectionsThese streets in South Hampstead and Swiss Cottage will get fortnightly bin collections

