PICTURES: Abandoned dogs find a home as Ricky Gervais joins Valentine’s Dog walk

The dogs lead the way at the All Dogs Matter Valentine's Day walk. Photo: Dieter Perry © Dieter Perry

Two abandoned dogs found a home at East Finchley charity All Dogs Matter’s annual Valentine’s Day dog walk on Hampstead Heath

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hampstead comedian Ricky Gervais could not miss the charity dog walk Hampstead comedian Ricky Gervais could not miss the charity dog walk

Manager Ira Moss said they were delighted with the turnout, despite the plummeting temperatures, with of around 100 dogs, joining the charity on their seventh annual Valentine’s dog walk on Sunday.

She said: “It was really good, we had a nice muddy walk over the Heath. It was cold, but dog walkers are pretty hard core.

“We had some loyal fans, as well as new faces.”

Hampstead comedian Ricky Gervais, a supporter of the charity, joined at South End Green before the group left for the walk.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Valentine's Dog Walk Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Pic at Valentines dog walk from the Garden Gate Pub, South End Green, NW3. Pic 10 - Pictured is Pat Prima and Ben Mills with their dog Aya whos 18 months old, half huskey / pomergnian Pic at Valentines dog walk from the Garden Gate Pub, South End Green, NW3. Pic 17 - People head off on their valentines dog walk Pic at Valentines dog walk from the Garden Gate Pub, South End Green, NW3. Pic 13 - People head off on their valentines dog walk Pic at Valentines dog walk from the Garden Gate Pub, South End Green, NW3. Pic 06 - Pictured is Victoria Burgess and Cyril 2 who is a miniture Dachshund



0 1 / 3

The charity raised £1,000 and two of the charity’s dogs were adopted after the walk – Juliet, a 10-month-old mastiff cross from Haringey who had been abandoned, and Pixy, a border terrier.

The dog walker group set off from South End Green, and walked to the ponds, before returning via Parliament Hill and having lunch at the Garden Gate Pub.

Some of the dogs were dressed in red and pink coats and jumpers, with the odd bow, with a couple of others following a patriotic Union Jack theme for the trip.

All Dogs Matter say there have been more and more abandoned dogs in the last few years.

The charity rescues and rehomes stray dogs, or those rescued from pounds.

For more information about the charity, visit: alldogsmatter.co.uk.