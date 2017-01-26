Search

Advanced search

New homeowners in Hampstead Garden Suburb to be ‘shield’ against violent crime

10:29 26 January 2017

Vision of the new homes in Bute Mews, from the planning application, which could be on the frontline of crime in Hampstead Garden Suburb.

Vision of the new homes in Bute Mews, from the planning application, which could be on the frontline of crime in Hampstead Garden Suburb.

Archant

The owners of six newly built homes facing onto a Hampstead Garden Suburb park will provide ‘natural surveillance’ against sexual and other violent crimes, developers claim

Comment
The Bute Mews garages which attract The Bute Mews garages which attract "nefarious activity", photo from planning application

Tenorpace Properties hope to demolish two garages on Bute Mews behind the Market Place and build six three-to-four bedroom homes, with basements, looking onto the scenic Northway Gardens.

In their Barnet Council planning application, the developers argue that Bute Mews and the park are currently attracting crime and “nefarious activity” – but an advent of new residents would stop this.

Bute Mews, hidden behind 14-56 Market Place, was historically used as a service area for shops.

It is now, however, largely deserted and attracts crime.

There were 15 crimes reported in and around Bute Mews, including theft, violent and sexual offences, burglary and one public order offence, from January 2016 to November 2016.

From January 2015 to January 2016, there were 20 reported offences, according to police data.

In their planning application, Tenorpace Properties argues that their new homes will introduce “natural surveillance of the park and mews to discourage nefarious activity such as dumping of rubbish, cars and criminal activity”.

They add: “There are constant problems with fly tipping, unauthorised parking, vehicle dumping and crime, including theft, burglary, vehicle crime and over five violent/sexual crimes in the 12 months to January 2016.”

The developers are confident that it would be no great loss for the garages to be demolished, as they are “utilitarian, low status buildings, in an altered and poor condition”.

Residents will be expected to enter their Bute Mews homes through the park, after a new landscaping design, including a hedge with integrated doorways, is put in place.

Architect Richard Maltese added: “The development will make a hugely positive contribution to this area”.

The plans for new homes has invited some cautious optimism.

Resident Deborah Gavzey wrote: “I support this proposal as it would clean up and improve what is currently a very unsightly road.

“I hope that bin stores will be provided the whole length of Bute Mews. I also hope that the whole length of the border with the park is cleaned up and a new hedge or fence erected, not just the end with the new houses.

“There is, however, some concern that the road will fall back into disrepair, even if there are new homes.”

Aaron Langberd added: “I am delighted to note that a proposal to redevelop this site has been put forward as I believe this will enhance this long derelict site at last, and all troubles going on in this area, for instance, fly tipping, criminal activity, will be minimised.”

The Hampstead Garden Suburb Trust is also reviewing the application.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe held in Iran calls on Hampstead to ‘keep her name alive’

11:16 Anna Behrmann and Emily Banks
The couple with their newborn baby Gabriella in West Hampstead

The husband of West Hampstead mum Nazanin said there will be more campaigns after she lost her appeal, even if they provoke cruelty from her jail guards

New homeowners in Hampstead Garden Suburb to be ‘shield’ against violent crime

10:29 Anna Behrmann
Vision of the new homes in Bute Mews, from the planning application, which could be on the frontline of crime in Hampstead Garden Suburb.

The owners of six newly built homes facing onto a Hampstead Garden Suburb park will provide ‘natural surveillance’ against sexual and other violent crimes, developers claim

Victoria pub in Highgate closes

08:00 Nathalie Raffray
The Victoria pub, once popular, has now bailiffs orders over its windows

The future of a 180 year-old pub in Highgate is under threat with bailiff posters slapped all over it, signalling last orders for customers.

Residents in Haringey spend half a year disrupted by burst water mains

06:30 Nathalie Raffray
Liberal Democrat opposition leader Cllr Gail Engert by a burst water main

People in Muswell Hill and Highgate spent 166 days last year – nearly six months - dealing with burst water mains.

South Hampstead church steps in to host Holocaust Memorial Day event for synagogue

Yesterday, 16:47 Anna Behrmann
Good samaritans at St Saviour's will host South Hampstead Synagogue's Holocaust Memorial Day dinner and talk as the synagogue is being refurbished

A South Hampstead church will host a dinner for a neighbouring synagogue, in one of many events taking place across Camden, Barnet and Haringey

Bob Dylan and the mistaken address in Crouch End

Yesterday, 16:10 Nathalie Raffray
Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan once got lost in Crouch End so the saying goes and ended up having a cup of tea with a fan.

Tulip Siddiq willing to leave frontbench to vote down Brexit after Supreme Court decision

Tue, 18:32 Iain Burns
Tulip Siddiq (left), Keir Starmer (top right) and Catherine West

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq has said she is willing to leave the shadow cabinet to vote against Brexit following the Supreme Court decision today that the matter must be put before Parliament.

East Finchley dog charity praises ‘king of comedy’ Ricky Gervais after £1,000 donation

Tue, 12:33 Iain Burns
Ricky Gervais with Wooky from All Dogs Matter Picture: ADM

Ricky Gervais provided a “fantastic” surprise for an East Finchley dog charity by donating the proceeds of a warm-up gig held at the Arts Depot.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Friends of George Michael are creating a tribute garden to the star with the sea of flowers left outside his home

Friends gather outside his Highgate home to sort the sea of flowers and tributes to create a garden on the green opposite his house

George Michael fans call for Hampstead Heath tribute bench

George Michael give a wave outside his house in Highgate. Photo: PA

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Tulip Siddiq willing to leave frontbench to vote down Brexit after Supreme Court decision

Tulip Siddiq (left), Keir Starmer (top right) and Catherine West

West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe loses appeal against Iranian jail sentence

The Ratcliffe Family in happy days
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now