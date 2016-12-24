Search

Advanced search

How to recycle your real Christmas trees with Camden Council

10:37 29 December 2016

Where and when to recycle your natural Christmas tree in north London

Where and when to recycle your natural Christmas tree in north London

PA Archive/PA Images

Camden residents can give their discarded Christmas trees a new lease of life by using the council’s tree recycling scheme.

Comment

If you have a ‘real’ Christmas tree, you can recycle it after the holidays by taking it to one of Camden’s Christmas tree recycling points between 3 and 13 January.

Residents of a Camden estate should look out for details locally of where to recycle your tree on your estate.

The Christmas trees recycled in Camden are turned into compost, which can be used to feed plants in gardens, green spaces and flowerpots across the borough for the rest of the year.

Most of the million Christmas trees that are sold in London each year start life in forests in East Anglia.

Thousands of Camden residents buy the trees at nurseries, garden centres and shops in the borough to decorate and enjoy during the holidays. Once the festivities are over, residents can take their trees to any of the borough’s 20 recycling areas listed below.

From there they will be collected and taken to the council’s recycling centre in Regis Road, where they will join hundreds of other trees on the green waste heap.

This will be taken to sites in Edmonton and Essex to be reduced down into compost. The compost is brought back to Regis Road where local residents can buy it for £2 per 40-litre bag.

Completing the cycle, the compost created from all the Christmas trees collected in Camden can then be used on plants all over the borough all year round.

For more information, head over to www.camden.gov.uk/ccm/content/transport-and-streets/clean-streets/winter/winter-wise-.en?page=4

N6

Millfield Lane

NW1

Camden Garden Centre, 2 Barker Drive

Purchese Street open space

Goldington Crescent Gardens

Harrington Square Gardens

Cumberland Market Gardens

Chalcot Square Gardens

Camden Gardens, Camden Street

NW3

East Heath Road car park

Eton Avenue, junction with Lancaster Grove

Netherhall Gardens

Jack Straw’s Castle car park

NW5

Boma Garden Centre, Islip Street

Regis Road recycling and reuse centre

Highgate enclosures, Highgate Road

Talacre Road open space

NW6

Fortune Green Road open space

Kilburn Grange Park, Messina Avenue

WC1

Russell Square

Brunswick Square Gardens

The Calthorpe Project

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Paramedics’ warning over the dangers of excess drinking this New Years’

Yesterday, 16:23 Sam Corbishley
Camden ranked second in the list of booze-fuelled calls last December.

New Years Eve is traditionally the busiest night of the year for LAS, while Camden ranked second in most alcohol-related calls last December.

Thieves steal £20,000 painting in smash and grab raid at Belsize art gallery

Yesterday, 12:04 Emily Banks
This painting of the Venice Arsenal by Ceri Richards was stolen from Sylvester Fine Arts, in Belsize Lane

Police are appealing for information after thieves stole this £20,000 painting in an overnight raid at an art gallery in Belsize Village.

Schoolboy from Hampstead Garden Suburb named police hero of 2016

Yesterday, 11:22 Sam Corbishley
Didier's bravery and quick wits helped officers catch the thugs who robbed his mother.

Didier Levenfiche, 10, activated the house alarm and memorised the faces of two thugs as they violently robbed his mother in front of him.

How to recycle your real Christmas trees with Camden Council

Yesterday, 10:37 Sam Corbishley
Where and when to recycle your natural Christmas tree in north London

Camden residents can give their discarded Christmas trees a new lease of life by using the council’s tree recycling scheme.

Warning for NYE revellers heading to Parliament Hill and Primrose Hill

Wed, 14:22 Sam Corbishley
Fireworks of Primrose Hill

Those intending to celebrate the beginning of 2017 atop Parliament Hill have been asked to travel in on foot to avoid clogging the roads.

PICTURE GALLERY: Grieving fans set up shrine outside George Michael’s Highgate home

Mon, 22:19 Emily Banks and Ella Banks
Popstar George Michael’s sudden death has lead to an outpouring of grief with fans setting up a shrine for the star outside his Highgate home.

Popstar George Michael’s sudden death has lead to an outpouring of grief with fans setting up a shrine for the star outside his Highgate home.

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Mon, 01:02 Emily Banks
Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Grieving fans began gathering tonight outside the Highgate home of singer George Michael who has died at the age of 53.

Hampstead and Highgate youngsters take to stage for school nativities

Saturday, December 24, 2016 James Scott
Hampstead Parochial School's Nativity

Parents and schools have been hard at work preparing for this year’s round of nativity plays.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

PICTURE GALLERY: Grieving fans set up shrine outside George Michael’s Highgate home

Popstar George Michael’s sudden death has lead to an outpouring of grief with fans setting up a shrine for the star outside his Highgate home.

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Warning for NYE revellers heading to Parliament Hill and Primrose Hill

Fireworks of Primrose Hill

Popstar George Michael joins stars in campaign to save AIR studios

George Michael has co-signed the letter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now