How to recycle your real Christmas trees with Camden Council
10:37 29 December 2016
PA Archive/PA Images
Camden residents can give their discarded Christmas trees a new lease of life by using the council’s tree recycling scheme.
If you have a ‘real’ Christmas tree, you can recycle it after the holidays by taking it to one of Camden’s Christmas tree recycling points between 3 and 13 January.
Residents of a Camden estate should look out for details locally of where to recycle your tree on your estate.
The Christmas trees recycled in Camden are turned into compost, which can be used to feed plants in gardens, green spaces and flowerpots across the borough for the rest of the year.
Most of the million Christmas trees that are sold in London each year start life in forests in East Anglia.
Thousands of Camden residents buy the trees at nurseries, garden centres and shops in the borough to decorate and enjoy during the holidays. Once the festivities are over, residents can take their trees to any of the borough’s 20 recycling areas listed below.
From there they will be collected and taken to the council’s recycling centre in Regis Road, where they will join hundreds of other trees on the green waste heap.
This will be taken to sites in Edmonton and Essex to be reduced down into compost. The compost is brought back to Regis Road where local residents can buy it for £2 per 40-litre bag.
Completing the cycle, the compost created from all the Christmas trees collected in Camden can then be used on plants all over the borough all year round.
For more information, head over to www.camden.gov.uk/ccm/content/transport-and-streets/clean-streets/winter/winter-wise-.en?page=4
N6
Millfield Lane
NW1
Camden Garden Centre, 2 Barker Drive
Purchese Street open space
Goldington Crescent Gardens
Harrington Square Gardens
Cumberland Market Gardens
Chalcot Square Gardens
Camden Gardens, Camden Street
NW3
East Heath Road car park
Eton Avenue, junction with Lancaster Grove
Netherhall Gardens
Jack Straw’s Castle car park
NW5
Boma Garden Centre, Islip Street
Regis Road recycling and reuse centre
Highgate enclosures, Highgate Road
Talacre Road open space
NW6
Fortune Green Road open space
Kilburn Grange Park, Messina Avenue
WC1
Russell Square
Brunswick Square Gardens
The Calthorpe Project