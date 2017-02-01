Evening talk in Highgate on how to make your home energy-chic

An energy-chic event is taking place in Highgate with tips on how to keep homes warm

The first of a series of free talks is taking place in Highgate for anyone with a draughty, badly ventilated house.

The Highgate Society’s Sustainable Homes Group is hosting an Energy Chic evening with tips on insulation and ventilation the environmentally friendly way.

John Doggart, who was recently awarded an MBE for his pioneering work on the national Superhomes initiative, is chairing the event where visitors have a chance to sign up for one-to-one advice with energy experts.

The follow Saturday he is inviting visitors to his own energy-chic house in Belsize Park with further opportunities to learn about making your space environmentally and economically friendly.

Sydney Charles, one of the organisers, said: “Period properties, the sort that people in and around Highgate and Hampstead love, can be notoriously difficult to keep comfortably warm and we expect so much more comfort these days than the generations that first built them.

“The knowledge is there, now, for some really effective improvements that don’t threaten either the appearance or the long-term ‘health’ of the building and of course, some of these measures can radically reduce a home’s carbon footprint, something we are all so aware of these days”.

“We’re assured of a great turnout for our first evening. Three brilliant speakers, all of whom work in this field at national level - Russell Smith of Parity Projects, architect Robert Prewett, and Peter Rickaby of Rickaby Thomson Associates - will be talking about the way a whole house functions, insulation, and ventilation.

“On arrival you can sign up for a one-on-one chat with one of the experts over a glass of wine afterwards.”

Highgate Society Hall, South Grove on February 8 at 7pm. Booking recommended.

For more information visit highgatesociety.com or see #energychic on twitter.