Campaigners invite residents to a ‘last chance’ public meeting on CS11

Community campaigners have called an open meeting to discuss the Cycle Super Highway II (CS11) which was given the green light in December last year, despite bitterly dividing opinion

Solicitor Jessica Learmond-Criqui is urging Gospel Oak, Belsize Park, Hampstead and Swiss Cottage residents to attend the meeting – as their “last opportunity” to learn about the CSII plans and how it will affect them.

As previously reported, the controversial CS11 scheme, which has divided the community, was given the go ahead at the end of last year, and the 2.5-mile cycling route between Swiss Cottage and Portland Place could be complete by 2018.

Under the revised plans, the Swiss Cottage gyratory will be removed from autumn 2017, and Transport for London (TfL) also pledged to change the area’s one-way system, to modernise one of London’s “most dangerous and intimidating junctions”.

There will be a wider segregated cycle track on Avenue Road to accommodate the expected high numbers of users.

A decision on whether to close four of eight gates open to car traffic at Regent’s Park has been delayed until summer 2017.

Mayor Sadiq Khan previously said: “We’ve worked hard to listen to the concerns raised and taken these into account.”

Ms Learmond-Criqui is concerned that the plans to close off part of Finchley Road will mean that there will be increased numbers of cars and congestion in Belsize Park, Gospel Oak and Hampstead.

She said: “CS11 will result in terrible congestion and pollution in residential areas in North West London.

“If you are interested in how this will affect you and if you live in Gospel Oak, Belsize Park, Hampstead, Swiss Cottage and you have not understood what CS11 is about or the latest plans, now is your chance.

“Please encourage friends and neighbours to attend. It may be the last opportunity to have a public meeting on this subject and to let Camden Council hear your voices.”

– The meeting will be at St Stephen’s on Pond Street on Tuesday February 28 at 7pm.