Search

Advanced search

Born Free actress signs petition to safeguard Hampstead’s swans

18:06 19 January 2017

A Hampstead Heath ranger facing up to a frightened cygnet. (Picture: Ron Vester)

A Hampstead Heath ranger facing up to a frightened cygnet. (Picture: Ron Vester)

Archant

Virginia McKenna, actress and founder of the Born Free wildlife charity, is the latest to sign a 4,500-strong petition to create a haven for swans on the island on Hampstead Heath’s model boating pond.

Comment
Virginia McKenna, Born Free actress and wildlife charity founderVirginia McKenna, Born Free actress and wildlife charity founder

The petition, launched by Jaime De Aguiar, Geraldine East and Ronald Cripps following a spate of swan deaths, has reached 4,599 signatures calling on City of London Corporation (COLC) to ban public access to the land.

The un-named island was created as part of the £23million Hampstead Heath Ponds Project to create flood defences. Work on the dams completed in October.

The Ham & High reported an incident in November when Mr De Aguiar freed a cygnet he saw with a “noose” around its neck while taking his regular walk around the Heath.

The snared youngster belonged to the same family of birds which has lost three of its original six members and which the previous month was deprived of its father after he flew into a building and died.

Geraldine East, Ronald Cripps and Jaime De Aguiar, are petitioning against public access to a Hampstead Heath pond islandGeraldine East, Ronald Cripps and Jaime De Aguiar, are petitioning against public access to a Hampstead Heath pond island

Mr Aguiar said: “People were under the impression that the island was going to be a safe haven for wildlife, especially the swans, but this is not going to be the case.

“There has been a spate of killings, where two young cygnets have been found decapitated in the Highgate ponds. The suspicion is that it was done by people, maybe with dogs.

He added: “Virginia McKenna the actress and founder of the Born Free Foundation has joined our campaign and has signed our petition. She too believes that the island in whole should be sanctioned for the protection of wildlife in the model boating pond.”

In an email to Mr De Aguiar Ms McKenna said: “I naturally abhor all attacks by people on wildlife or who let their dogs behave in this way.”

Fellow swan lover and photographer Ron Vester, took a dramatic picture of a ranger facing up to a frightened cygnet. He said: “The Highgate family all three that survived 2016 are doing ok on pond 1 ...she may keep her cygnets as she has no mate again.

“On Hampstead pond 1 and 2 controlled by the swan family the chase is now on as spring will be mating time yet again.

“The pen and cob there had been chasing two male cygnets and both have been caught by rangers and picked up by sanctuary they will be monitored a few days and then released with a flock to new home...maybe Lea River.”

Further support has come from Sian Whitehead, a local film producer who captured swans nesting on the Heath in 2013, who has also signed the petition.

A spokesman for COLC, said: “The island at model boating pond is currently closed to the public. It will remain so until the area has fully recovered and a decision is taken on future public access arrangements following discussion with the Heath’s consultative committee, in March, and the management committee, in May.

“We have said to the organisers that we are happy to receive their petition for consideration by these committees, but to date it has not been submitted.”

To sign the petition click here

Related articles

Keywords: London Corporation

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Born Free actress signs petition to safeguard Hampstead’s swans

18:06 Nathalie Raffray
A Hampstead Heath ranger facing up to a frightened cygnet. (Picture: Ron Vester)

Virginia McKenna, actress and founder of the Born Free wildlife charity, is the latest to sign a 4,500-strong petition to create a haven for swans on the island on Hampstead Heath’s model boating pond.

Camden promises to push for ‘strongest possible access’ to EU single market after PM’s Brexit speech

15:13 Iain Burns
Sarah Hayward Labour leader of Camden Council

Camden Council’s leader has said the prime minister’s commitment to removing the UK from the EU’s single market is “deeply concerning” – and pledged to push for the “greatest possible access”.

Cancer sufferer, 69, ‘shoved in corner for 16 hours’ at Whittington A&E

10:00 Iain Burns
Barry Marshall-Everitt

A 69-year-old man with stage 3 cancer has claimed he was “shoved in a corner” of A&E for 16 hours after being rushed to hospital with open wounds.

Plan to re-open Old White Bear in Hampstead given green light as owner pledges ‘community hub’

12:48 Iain Burns
Campaigners dress up to save the Old White Bear in Well Road. Picture: Nigel Sutton

A plan to resurrect the Old White Bear pub in Hampstead by sharing its upper floors with a school has been given the go-ahead.

Delayed Gospel Oak gas works to return with three-month project

11:47 Iain Burns
The roadworks in Mansfield Road last year Picture: Emily Banks

Work will begin to replace gas mains in Gospel Oak after a public outcry forced its delay last year.

Man dies after being hit by train in King’s Cross station

11:16 Iain Burns
King's Cross St. Pancras underground station Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Images

A man died after being hit by a train in King’s Cross station yesterday.

‘Legendary’ Crouch End music promoter fighting to beat cancer – and release unheard Bowie recording

10:00 Iain Burns
Barry Marshall-Everitt

A “legendary” music promoter has raised £10,000 in three days as he looks to fund treatment for an extremely rare form of cancer.

Lawyer in David Irving Holocaust denial trial warns of rise in antisemitic hatred online

Yesterday, 17:09 Anna Behrmann
James Libson, pictured speaking at the Phoenix Cinema, believes social media platforms should adopt an editorial policy against growing Holocaust denial material.

The solicitor, who features in the film Denial, says there is “reams and reams” of far-right material online, and search engines should take a stand

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Gok Wan to sell historic Hampstead house because area is ‘too quiet’

Gok Wan has moved to Bloomsbury

Firefighters rescue ill man from first floor window of Hampstead flat

The scene in Hampstead High Street yesterday morning Picture: Tim Goss

‘Legendary’ Crouch End music promoter fighting to beat cancer – and release unheard Bowie recording

Barry Marshall-Everitt

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now