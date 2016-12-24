Hampstead and Highgate youngsters take to stage for school nativities
17:00 24 December 2016
Archant
Parents and schools have been hard at work preparing for this year’s round of nativity plays.
Ham and High Christmas Nativities 2016
Hampstead Parochial School's Nativity
Hampstead Parochial School's Nativity
Hampstead Parochial School's Nativity
Nativity play Highgate Pre-Preparatory School
Nativity play Highgate Pre-Preparatory School
Nativity play Highgate Pre-Preparatory School
The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School
The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School
The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School
The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School
The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School
The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School
The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School
Nativity at Christchurch School in Hampstead
Nativity at Christchurch School in Hampstead
Nativity at Christchurch School in Hampstead
Nativity at Christchurch School in Hampstead
St Paul's School's Nativity.
St Paul's School's Nativity.
St Paul's School's Nativity.
St Paul's School's Nativity.
St Paul's School's Nativity.
St Anthony's School for Girls carol singers.
The Village School Christmas productions
The Village School Christmas productions
The Village School Christmas productions
From cotton-wool-clad lambs to tinsel-bearing angels, school children from across Hampstead and Highgate have been preparing to debut their festive performance to friends and family.
See if you can spot a familiar face (beneath the face paint and tea towels) in our adorable gallery of budding actors.
You’ll be sure to see various Marys and Josephs donning striped gowns, as well as kings, stars and the odd narrator or two.
Congratulations to all the productions, whose shows have come together thanks to hard work, preparation...and plenty of safety pins.