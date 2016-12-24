Hampstead and Highgate youngsters take to stage for school nativities

Hampstead Parochial School's Nativity Archant

Parents and schools have been hard at work preparing for this year’s round of nativity plays.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Ham and High Christmas Nativities 2016 Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Hampstead Parochial School's Nativity Hampstead Parochial School's Nativity Hampstead Parochial School's Nativity Nativity play Highgate Pre-Preparatory School Nativity play Highgate Pre-Preparatory School Nativity play Highgate Pre-Preparatory School The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School The Jungle Book, Christmas show at Highgate Primary School Nativity at Christchurch School in Hampstead Nativity at Christchurch School in Hampstead Nativity at Christchurch School in Hampstead Nativity at Christchurch School in Hampstead St Paul's School's Nativity. St Paul's School's Nativity. St Paul's School's Nativity. St Paul's School's Nativity. St Paul's School's Nativity. St Anthony's School for Girls carol singers. The Village School Christmas productions The Village School Christmas productions The Village School Christmas productions

































0 1 / 25

From cotton-wool-clad lambs to tinsel-bearing angels, school children from across Hampstead and Highgate have been preparing to debut their festive performance to friends and family.

See if you can spot a familiar face (beneath the face paint and tea towels) in our adorable gallery of budding actors.

You’ll be sure to see various Marys and Josephs donning striped gowns, as well as kings, stars and the odd narrator or two.

Congratulations to all the productions, whose shows have come together thanks to hard work, preparation...and plenty of safety pins.