Delayed Gospel Oak gas works to return with three-month project

The roadworks in Mansfield Road last year Picture: Emily Banks Archant

Work will begin to replace gas mains in Gospel Oak after a public outcry forced its delay last year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

National Grid called off its work in Mansfield Road in autumn after it caused “more impact than expected”.

The project, which will guarantee safe gas supplies for residents, will run from Monday to April 21 in three phases after discussion with Camden Council and residents.

A spokesman for National Grid said: “We do all we can to deliver our essential work with as little disruption as possible.”

He added: “This work will help ensure the local community keep on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies for cooking and heating.”

To enquire about the works, National Grid asks that residents call their customer services team on 0800 096 5678