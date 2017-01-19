Search

Delayed Gospel Oak gas works to return with three-month project

11:47 19 January 2017

The roadworks in Mansfield Road last year Picture: Emily Banks

Work will begin to replace gas mains in Gospel Oak after a public outcry forced its delay last year.

National Grid called off its work in Mansfield Road in autumn after it caused “more impact than expected”.

The project, which will guarantee safe gas supplies for residents, will run from Monday to April 21 in three phases after discussion with Camden Council and residents.

A spokesman for National Grid said: “We do all we can to deliver our essential work with as little disruption as possible.”

He added: “This work will help ensure the local community keep on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies for cooking and heating.”

To enquire about the works, National Grid asks that residents call their customer services team on 0800 096 5678

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Gok Wan to sell historic Hampstead house because area is ‘too quiet’

Gok Wan has moved to Bloomsbury

Firefighters rescue ill man from first floor window of Hampstead flat

The scene in Hampstead High Street yesterday morning Picture: Tim Goss

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Man guilty of raping and trying to murder schoolgirl in West Hampstead cemetery

Miles Edward Hughes Picture: MPS
