Dartmouth Park murder: Victim named as Angela Best, 51

The house in Dartmouth Park Hill where Angela Best died. Picture: Léa Legraien Archant

A woman murdered in Dartmouth Park Hill on Thursday has been named as Angela Best, 51, of Tottenham.

Police and medics found her unresponsive after being called to the house at 7.35pm. She was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

No one has been arrested, but a man who was taken to hospital is being treated as a suspect, Scotland Yard said. He is in his 60s and believed to be known to Ms Best. He is in a serious but stable condition and his injuries and not thought to be suspicious.

Murder detectives are continuing to investigate but are not looking for anyone else over the death.

A post-mortem was inconclusive and officers are waiting for further test results. Ms Best’s next of kin have been told.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the incident room at Barking on 020 8345 3985 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

