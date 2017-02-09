Dad denies killing six-week-old baby boy in Camden home

Alejandro Rubim denied killing his baby son when he appeared at the Old Bailey today Picture: Clara Molden/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A father today denied killing his six-week-old baby son in their Camden home.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pedro Rubim, 42, was charged with manslaughter after his child, Alejandro Rubim, died in a suspected case of baby shaking on February 24 last year.

The child died in the family home in Finchley Road.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer told the Old Bailey the baby’s brain had been injured.

Rubim, 42, of Lodge Drive in Southgate, appeared in the dock with an interpreter but answered “Not guilty” when the charge of manslaughter was put to him.

The Portuguese was then released on conditional bail to appear in the same court on August 4 for a pre-trial review.

Judge Peter Rook QC set a day of October 30 for the trial, which is expected to last six weeks.