York Way stabbing: Police urge ‘numerous’ witnesses to come forward

York Way's junction with Pentonville Road, where a 28-year-old man was stabbed this morning. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A man was stabbed in King’s Cross this morning.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked by another male in York Way’s junction with Pentonville Road at about 1.15am.

He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for information on the suspect, described as a “white or light skinned black male with distinctive afro style hairstyle and wispy moustache”.

He was wearing a royal blue coloured jacket, with a black top underneath, light blue denim jeans and white and grey trainers. He was also wearing thick rimmed spectacles.

Detectives believe there were a number of a witnesses at the time of the stabbing and would like them to come forward. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Islington Police on 0208 345 0296 or 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.