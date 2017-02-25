West Hampstead teen jailed for 17 years for raping and trying to kill schoolgirl in Hampstead Cemetery

Hughes has been jailed for 17 years for rape and attempted murder of schoolgirl Archant

A teenager has been jailed for rape and attempted murder after stabbing a 15-year-old girl and forcing her to have sex with him in Hampstead Cemetery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miles Edward Hughes, 18, of Dynham Road, told his crying victim that voices in his head were ordering him to kill her before stabbing into her neck and chest in the attack in July last year.

The Old Bailey heard how Hughes met up with his victim – whom he knew – in the cemetery in Fortune Green Road.

After sitting and talking with her, Hughes then pulled out a Stanley knife and cut his victim’s arms.

The court heard he carved his name – “Miles” – into her skin.

A friend told the court Hughes said he enjoyed seeing his victim begging on her knees.

After the cutting, he demanded sex but – when the victim refused – forced himself on her and raped her while trying to stab her in the neck.

The victim’s ordeal ended when a member of the public intervened and Hughes climbed over a fence and fled before being caught by police.

The girl suffered minor wounds in the attack.

Hughes was found guilty of attempted murder and rape following a trial at the Old Bailey on January 12.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday to 17 years in jail for attempted murder and jailed for eight years for rape. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Hughes was also ordered to sign the Sexual Offenders Register for life.

Det Con Gary Fernon of the Met’s Sexual Offences Exploitation & Child Abuse Command said: “Today a dangerous young man has been sentenced to a justifiably lengthy term in prison for what can only be described as a harrowing crime.

“This has had an undoubtedly lasting impact on the victim as she continues to come to terms with what happened.

“This was a truly horrific attack and I must express my admiration for the victim to give evidence that has seen her attacker brought to justice.

“I can only hope that this sentence can assist in some way in helping her to move forward with her life.”