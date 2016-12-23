War hero’s 7 medals stolen from Fortis Green home

Treasured medals won by a “courageous” Second World War veteran have been stolen from a home in Fortis Green.

Family of the war hero have appealed for any information about the seven precious items, which were taken during a burglary on Tuesday, December 6 between midnight and 8.30pm

Watches, money and jewellery were also taken from the home but the son of the decorated veteran said the primary concern was to reclaim the medals.

The man – who is in his 60s and lives in the burgled home – wants to remain anonymous, but said: “These medals were awarded to my father for a very courageous service in the war.

“They have sentimental value to all the family and are the most treasured reminder we have of him.”

One of the medals taken, the Arctic Star, was given to the men who risked freezing cold and Nazi U-boat attacks to help deliver weapons to the Russian port of Murmansk.

Also stolen were the Italy Star – awarded for the campaign against Hitler’s fascist ally – and the Africa Star, given to those who took part in the fight for North Africa.

The other three were the Defence Medal, War Medal 1939-1945 and the Russian Medal.

Pc Rebecca Salisbury of Haringey police said: “We would love to be able to reunite these precious medals with their rightful owner.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”

If you see any of these medals or can help find them, please contact Haringey police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555 111.