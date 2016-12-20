Third man arrested in connection with East Finchley double murder

Bervil with his sister Francine Archant

A third man has been arrested in connection with the double murder of a mother of nine and her nephew at an East Finchley home.

Annie Besala Ekofo, and her nephew Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo Annie Besala Ekofo, and her nephew Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo

The suspect, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, December 8. He has been bailed until early February as enquiries continue.

Obina Ezeoke, 24, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of murder on September 20 following the incident in Elmhurst Crescent on September 15.

According to a post-mortem examination, Annie Besala Ekofa, 53, and her 21-year-old nephew Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Ezeoke appeared at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on September 21 and will appear at the Old Bailey for trial on March 13.

Another man, aged 20, remains on bail and is due to return in early February.

Bervil was described by his mother as “an angel down on earth”, while a family friend said Annie was a “wonderful woman”.