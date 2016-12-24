Search

Schoolboy from Hampstead Garden Suburb named police hero of 2016

11:22 29 December 2016

Didier's bravery and quick wits helped officers catch the thugs who robbed his mother.

Archant

Didier Levenfiche, 10, activated the house alarm and memorised the faces of two thugs as they violently robbed his mother in front of him.

The schoolboy has been hailed the hero of 2016 by police officers from Westminster, after assisting in identifying vicious brothers Eugene, 36, and Devlin Williams, 33, who now face years behind bars for a string of attacks.

Didier and his mother had just arrived back at their home, in Wildwood Road, from school on Monday June 13 when the two men grabbed his mother around the neck and violently grasped at her ears to remove her earrings.

They also tried to grab her watch, whilst one of them even kicked out at the family dog who tried to protect his owner.

Didier witnessed the entire incident from just a few metres away as his mother desperately called for him to get help.

He quickly activated the house alarm and memorised the suspects’ faces - knowing it would prove vital to the investigation.

The two crooks then fled the scene in a BMW when a neighbour ran out to assist.

But thanks to Didier’s quick wits and attention to detail, both men were arrested in August 2016 and successfully picked out at an ID parade.

Eugene, of Station Road, Forest Gate, admitted carrying out four violent robberies against vulnerable female victims over a seven month period between November 19 2015 and June 13 2016 and an additional count of possessing criminal property.

His first victim was a 55-year-old woman attacked by Eugene and an unknown accomplice on her doorstep in the plush Tregunter Road, in Kensington.

Williams forced his hand over the terrified woman’s mouth and nose before threatening: “Don’t shout or scream or we will hurt you.”

The other crook snatched the woman’s £94,000 diamond engagement ring, her wedding ring and an expensive Cartier watch.

He struck again less than a month later, shortly after 8am on December 16, when another woman out walking her dog was pounced upon close to her home in Shepherds Bush, west London.

She was grabbed in a bear hug by Eugene, who again taunted “If you make a noise I’ll kill you” while his sidekick pulled off her £40,000 platinum and diamond ring.

The pair then fled in a grey BMW when confronted by a passer by.

Eugene’s penultimate robbery occurred on May 31 this year when an elderly couple, both in their 60s, were confronted by two men on their doorstep in Bigwood Road.

Both were pinned to the floor before the woman was stripped of her treasured diamond ring - which she had worn for 43 years.

Devlin, of Hirst Crescent, Wembley, also admitted his role in the latter attack on June 13, along with two seperate robberies committed in August.

Both were remanded into custody at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday December 8 ahead of sentence at the same court on February 17.

