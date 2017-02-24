Police appeal after sexual assault outside Golders Green station

Police have released CCTV footage after a woman was sexually assaulted outside Golders Green station.

Police would like to speak to this man after sexual assault in Golders Green (Pic: Met Police) Police would like to speak to this man after sexual assault in Golders Green (Pic: Met Police)

The 22-year-old victim was attacked after arriving at Golders Green underground station on February 12 at 3.30am and walking outside to catch a bus, officers said.

A man tried to engage her in conversation but she walked away and went to the cab office next to the station, only to find it was closed.

When the woman turned around the man was standing directly behind her. He grabbed her and touched her inappropriately, said a Met spokesman.

She managed to push him away and ran back into the station where she was able to board a train, leaving him behind.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Luker, said: “If anyone saw or heard anything at Golders Green station in the early hours of Sunday February 12, I would like to speak to them.

You may have seen the offender or seen the offence take place.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who recognises the man shown in the CCTV images. We would like to speak to him as he may have information which could help with the investigation.

“Fortunately the victim was able to escape without any physical injuries, but the impact of an assault like this can be devastating. She is being fully supported by our specially trained officers as the investigation continues. It is vital that we locate the man who is responsible for this sexual assault.

“If anyone has any information about the incident or recognises the man shown in the CCTV images, please contact me by calling 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016 quoting reference number 160 24/2/17.”