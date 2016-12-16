Search

Muswell Hill fraudster spared jail over scam which left couple homeless

16:55 16 December 2016

Sotiris Charalambous was found guilty of fraud and money laundering

Sotiris Charalambous was found guilty of fraud and money laundering

Archant

Sotiris Charalambous, 47, took part in the ‘thoroughly mean fraud’ which involved advertising a bogus property to fleece prospective tenants

Christos Loizou was identified by police as posing as the landlordChristos Loizou was identified by police as posing as the landlord

The victims, a couple in their 20s, were lured in after spotting the property in Natal Road, Bounds Green, advertised for rent on Gumtree in June 2015.

Having spoken to a man purporting to be the landlord, the pair then met the fake owner and handed him £4,500 for a deposit and one month’s rent up front.

However, when the couple later turned up on the agreed moving day on 8 July 2015, they were shocked to find the locks had been changed and other tenants were living inside.

Having seen their savings depleted by the con, the pair were left homeless.

Officers from FALCON, the Met’s response to Fraud and Linked Crime Online, investigated and identified Christos Loizou, 45, as the bogus landlord and charged him with fraud.

Charalambous, of Muswell Hill Road, had previously lived at the property and was also charged with fraud and money laundering.

Each denied the offences, blaming each other in their police interview.

After a week-long trial at Wood Green Crown Court, both men were found guilty before the latter was handed a six-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Loizou, of Knotts Green Road, Leyton, also walked free from court after his six-month sentence was also suspended.

Judge Nicholas Browne, QC, ordered the duo to repay the £4,500 lost by the victims along with £1,000 costs and an £80 surcharge each.

After clawing back the money in time for Christmas, the couple thanked police, saying: “That’s great news.”

DC Paul Allgood from FALCON, said: “The judge described this crime as a ‘thoroughly mean fraud’; the victims were left homeless and on the streets after having been conned into handing over all their savings.

“I’m pleased that just before Christmas they have now had their money handed back to them.”

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

15:50 Sam Corbishley
Camden Town Brewery Pic

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

15:45 Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Haringey’s chief quits to head up affordable housing body

11:42 Iain Burns
Haringey chief executive Nick Walkley

The head of Haringey Council is to quit and take charge of a government housing body.

Gospel Oak’s Christmas Day peace to be shattered by ‘unfair’ rail work

07:00 Iain Burns
The structures were earlier installed near Crouch Hill station

Railway engineers working on Christmas Day will sound loud horns between Gospel Oak and Upper Holloway stations in a bid to finish Overground maintenance by February next year.

