Murder investigation after woman found dead in Dartmouth Park house

14:39 18 December 2016

A 47-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Dartmouth Park Hill

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Dartmouth Park.

Emergency services were called to a house in Dartmouth Park Hill on Thursday at around 8pm after a 47-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination at the Whittington Hospital on Friday could not establish a cause of death. Detectives are now awaiting the results of further tests.

There have been no arrests, but police said a man who was taken to an east London hospital on Thursday evening is being treated as a suspect. The man - who is aged in his 60s and understood to be known to the deceased - remained in a serious but stable condition in hospital on Saturday. The cause of his injuries is not believed to be suspicious.

Detectives from the homicide command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room at Barking on 020 8345 3985.

