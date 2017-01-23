Search

Meeting called for Belsize Village traders to discuss burglary spree

17:32 23 January 2017

Belsize Village was rocked by a number of burglaries over the festive period.

Cllr Claire-Louise Leyland will join traders and members of the Camden Neighbourhood Policing team this Wednesday in the Belsize Kitchen.

Traders and concerned residents have previously called upon Camden Council to install CCTV in the village in the wake of a £30,000 smash and grab spree targeting businesses in the area.

The month-long crime wave has seen Sylvester Fine Art, Crescent Fruiterers, the Late Late Store supermarket and the Taherah Indian restaurant, all in Belsize Lane, broken into since December 18.

Police have since warned that burglars are also targeting commercial properties in nearby Frognal with three attempted raids thwarted by eagle-eyed passers-by last week.

Time and again, offenders appear to be using tools in order to compromise wooden door and window frames before attempting to remove panes of glass to gain access to the building.

CCTV footage captured from the Indian eatery reflected the typical motive once they get inside of rifling through the cash register and nearby shelves or cupboards to get their hands on any cash lying around.

Now residents and traders have brokered a meeting with Cllr Claire-Louise Leyland, along with Mike Lohan from the Camden Borough Neighbourhood Policing team, in order to discuss the crimes which have also affected businesses in Haverstock Hill and Englands Lane.

Traders are encouraged to attend Belsize Kitchen this Wednesday, January 25, and put forward their concerns and discuss realistic ways to provide the area with more security options.

