Man wanted after ‘spitting on and punching two passengers’ in Euston station

A man alleged to have spat on and punched two passengers at Euston station before fleeing is being sought by police.

After leaving a train which arrived from Manchester Piccadilly, a man attacked two people who had just stepped off the same train.

He first spat at them before punching both, leaving one – another man – with serious head injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The suspect then ran to the Underground and boarded a Northern Line train from platform three, heading north.

The attack, which is being treated as attempted GBH by police, took place on December 10 at 11pm.

Pc Suzanne Canning said: “This was an unprovoked attack and I am keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the attack.

“If you recognise the man in the CCTV image please get in touch on the number below.

She added: “Any information could help with investigating this crime.”

Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 204 09/01/17 if you have any information.