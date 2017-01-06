Man denies stealing £20,000 painting from Belsize Park art gallery

Mentesh's case will be heard at Blackfriars Crown Court Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

A man charged in connection with the theft of a £20,000 painting from a Belsize Park art gallery will be tried later this month.

Erin Clement Mentesh, 36, was arrested and charged with burglary on New Year’s Eve following an incident at Sylvester Fine Art in Belsize Lane on December 21.

Mentesh, of Werrington Street, King’s Cross, appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on January 1 and pleaded not guilty.

He has been remanded to appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on January 27.