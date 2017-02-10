Search

Man charged after 87-year-old woman robbed in Camden

18:37 14 February 2017

Stella Magarshack was a very popular teacher at King Alfred's School in Golders Green

Archant

A man has been charged in connection with the robbery of an elderly woman in Camden

Andrew Alexander, 37, of Sutton Lane South, Chiswick was charged on January 6 with two counts of robbery and one count of fraud.

The charges relate to an incident in Albert Street, Camden on November 22 last year, in which pensioner Stella Magarshack was left fighting for her life. She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Ms Magarshack, an artist, taught at King Alfred’s School in Golders Green and exhibited her paintings at Lauderdale House in 2011.

Alexander was also charged with a separate case of robbery in connection with an incident in Hounslow on January 2.

He appeared at court and has been remanded in custody to next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 27 March.

Officers from Camden are still investigating.

18:37 Anna Behrmann
