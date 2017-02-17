Search

King’s Cross stabbing: Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

09:36 17 February 2017

The 27-year-old man collapsed in Pentonville Road's McDonald's branch in the early hours of Wednesday. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the groin on Wednesday.

The man, 27, is thought to have been stabbed in York Way, King’s Cross, before walking to McDonald’s in Pentonville Road and collapsing at about 1.15am.

He remains in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The 17-year-old suspect remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Islington Police on 0208 345 0296 or 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

