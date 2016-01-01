Search

Advanced search

Kentish Town brothel manager who netted £1.3 million jailed for five years

15:17 15 December 2016

Marios Seu

Marios Seu

Archant

Mario Seu, 69, of Grafton Road, was arrested on 29 May 2014 after officers from the Met’s Organised Crime Command swooped on a five-storey Georgian house in Gloucester Place, Westminster.

Maria Teresa VittorianoMaria Teresa Vittoriano

Inside were five Romanian women, one with a nude male customer, who claimed to be sex workers.

The women told police they could earn between £300 and £500 a day but most of that would be pocketed by Seu and his 65-year-old partner, Maria Teresa Vittoriano, from Islington.

A search of the premises uncovered three chip and pin card machines, two laptops and a box containing nine mobile phones.

Five of those handsets were later linked to escort websites owned by Seu to lure in punters.

Jurors at Inner London Crown Court heard the couple set up eight fake companies in order to launder the £1.3 million profits over a five-year period beginning in January 2009.

The pair hid their true identities from employees and associates alike, instead using the pseudonyms Jon and Rosa.

They were charged with controlling prostitution for gain, acquiring criminal property and two counts of concealing criminal property on 29 January last year.

Both were found guilty after a two-and-a-half-week trial and Seu was yesterday handed a five-year prison term.

Vittoriano walked free after receiving a two-year suspended sentence.

Detective Constable Silje Mikkelsen, of the Met’s Organised Crime Command, said: “I am pleased that Seu and Vittoriano have received a custodial sentence for these offences and glad that they will no longer be able to exploit vulnerable women for their own financial gain.

“They hid behind the guise of fake companies to launder the proceeds of a brothel and thought they’d get away with it. But our officers were able to establish what these people were doing and how much they were making from their crime.

“This should be taken as a warning to anyone intent on exploiting women in this way that the Met will take every step to find and prosecute them.”

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

5 minutes ago Sam Corbishley
Camden Town Brewery Pic

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

10 minutes ago Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Haringey’s chief quits to head up affordable housing body

11:42 Iain Burns
Haringey chief executive Nick Walkley

The head of Haringey Council is to quit and take charge of a government housing body.

Gospel Oak’s Christmas Day peace to be shattered by ‘unfair’ rail work

07:00 Iain Burns
The structures were earlier installed near Crouch Hill station

Railway engineers working on Christmas Day will sound loud horns between Gospel Oak and Upper Holloway stations in a bid to finish Overground maintenance by February next year.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran faces a ban on seeing her toddler

Nazanin with her mother and baby Gabriella in Iran

‘Trouble-stirring’ note sent to ‘Really British’ shopkeeper after he buys Union Jack Jaguar

Chris Ostwald's Union Jack Jaguar, previously owned by Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Dartmouth Park murder: Victim named as Angela Best, 51

The house in Dartmouth Park Hill where Angela Best died. Picture: Léa Legraien

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now