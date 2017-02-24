Search

Four men in hospital after knife attack in Muswell Hill

12:06 24 February 2017

Police want to speak to two men following the stabbing (Pic: Met Police)

Police are appealing for information after four men were admitted to hospital after being slashed in an “unprovoked” knife attack after a night out in Muswell Hill.

Two men received cuts to the head, another victim required surgery on his ear and the fourth was stabbed in the neck in the attack on Muswell Hill Broadway.

Officers have released CCTV stills of the attack on January 28 at 3.40am as part of an appeal to trace two men they would like to speak to.

Officers said that two men were standing outside the Socialite Bar when they were approached by two other men who attacked them after a brief exchange of words.

As the attackers fled the scene they wounded two other men outside the Metropolitan Bar which is down the road.

The first victim, a male believed to be in his late 20s, received cuts to his head and was treated at a north London hospital.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man, who received gashes was taken to a central London hospital with an ear injury which required surgery.

The third victim, 23, also suffered slash injuries to his head and was taken to a north London hospital.

The fourth victim, a 34-year-old male, who suffered a stab wound to the neck took a taxi to an east London hospital before ambulance arrived at the scene.

Officers from Haringey are investigating and have released CCTV stills of the incident as part of an appeal to trace two men they would like to speak to, described as white males in their late 20s to early 30s.

There have been no arrests.

DC Rob Wrightson of Haringey CID said: “This was a violent, unprovoked knife attack on several people out enjoying their night which could have had more tragic consequences.

“We are keen to trace the people in the CCTV and speak to anybody else who witnessed the incident, or who may have information about what happened.”

Anyone with information should call Haringey CID on 0203 276 3079, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or tweet @MetCC.

