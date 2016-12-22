Search

Advanced search

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 22 December 2016

Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Archant

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

A former manager in BlackRock’s £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund has been jailed for 12 months for selling shares through his wife’s Panamanian registered company.

Wealthy Lyttleton did not need the cash and his actions were described as “the idiot frolics of a former golden boy on his way down”, Southwark Crown Court heard yesterday.

Lyttleton dealt in shares and ‘call options’ in EnCore Oil Plc and Cairn Energy Plc between October and December 2011 using inside information.

He had knowledge that one of the companies would soon be taken over and that the other had failed to discover oil in Greenland.

Having obtained that information, the court heard he then instructed Caldwell and Partners to trade in stocks on behalf of a Panamanian-registered company, Huduno, set up in his wife’s name.

The court was told Lyttleton made around £45,000 from the EnCore trading but lost approximately £10,000 from Cairn.

Lyttleton was regarded as a ‘hero’ after taking a £100million portfolio and turning it into $4.5billion before it fell to $1billion putting him under ‘extreme stress’.

Judge Andrew Goymer said he had “no doubt” that Lyttleton knew what he was doing and had breached the “trust and respect” given to him by his employers.

Judge Goymer added that the company did not lose any money of Lyttleton’s actions. The judge also ordered the confiscation of £149,861.27 and ruled that Lyttleton must pay £83,225.62 in court costs within 28 days.

If he fails to do so he will face another 18 months behind bars.

Lyttleton admitted two counts of insider trading and was sent to prison for 12 months.

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

14 minutes ago Sam Corbishley
Camden Town Brewery Pic

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

19 minutes ago Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Haringey’s chief quits to head up affordable housing body

11:42 Iain Burns
Haringey chief executive Nick Walkley

The head of Haringey Council is to quit and take charge of a government housing body.

Gospel Oak’s Christmas Day peace to be shattered by ‘unfair’ rail work

07:00 Iain Burns
The structures were earlier installed near Crouch Hill station

Railway engineers working on Christmas Day will sound loud horns between Gospel Oak and Upper Holloway stations in a bid to finish Overground maintenance by February next year.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran faces a ban on seeing her toddler

Nazanin with her mother and baby Gabriella in Iran

‘Trouble-stirring’ note sent to ‘Really British’ shopkeeper after he buys Union Jack Jaguar

Chris Ostwald's Union Jack Jaguar, previously owned by Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Dartmouth Park murder: Victim named as Angela Best, 51

The house in Dartmouth Park Hill where Angela Best died. Picture: Léa Legraien

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now