Driver prosecuted for damaging gate and driving on Hampstead Heath

11:19 05 January 2017

Hampstead Heath is a great place to collect water, grass and woodland-dwelling Pokémon

PA Archive/Press Association Images

A man from Hackney has been hit with a £200 court bill after smashing through a car park gate and driving on the Heath.

The City of London Corporation, which manages Hampstead Heath, prosecuted Pinkas Friedman, of Cazenove, under the Hampstead Heath bylaws on Wednesday 7 December.

He was fined for forcibly opening the locked gate at the East Heath Car Park and ploughing onto the Heath after finding his vehicle locked in the car park after closing time.

Car park closing times are displayed on site as are the contact details for the Heath Constabulary, who enforce bylaws and provide public assistance at the beauty spot.

Friedman was hauled before Highbury Corner Magistrates Court where he was fined £45 and ordered to pay £150 costs along with a £30 surcharge.

Bob Warnock, the City of London Corporation’s Superintendent of Hampstead Heath said: “Hampstead Heath is enjoyed by millions of visitors each year and our staff work incredibly hard to make sure it is maintained to a high standard.

“Sadly there are occasions when vandalism like this can impact on the enjoyment of others.

“Should a visitor find their vehicle locked in the car park, they should contact the Heath Constabulary on 020 8340 5260 who can provide assistance.”

Hampstead Heath is located 3.5 miles from Trafalgar Square and receives over 7 million visits a year.

The City Corporation spends more than £5 million a year to maintain the Heath which includes a zoo, an athletics track, an education centre, extensive children’s facilities, three swimming ponds and a Lido.

It also manages 11,000 acres of green space across London and south east England, including Hampstead Heath and Burnham Beeches, with many of its sites designated National nature Reserves and Sites of Special Scientific Interest for their unique ecology and rare plant species.

