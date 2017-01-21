Search

Advanced search

Dartmouth Park killing: Man appears in court over death of Angela Best

15:38 23 January 2017

Angela Best was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive at an address in Dartmouth Park Hill. Picture: Léa Legraien

Angela Best was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive at an address in Dartmouth Park Hill. Picture: Léa Legraien

Archant

Theodore Johnson, 63, appeared at the Old Bailey this morning charged with murdering the 51-year-old last month.

Johnson, of Dartmouth Park Hill, was arrested last week after Ms Best was found unresponsive at an address on the same road shortly after 7.30pm on December 15 last year.

Police and paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene 20 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

Johnson appeared at Highbury Magistrates Court last Friday charged with murder before being remanded to the Old Bailey for a hearing today.

His next appearance will be at the same court on March 31 for a plea hearing ahead of a provisional trial date of June 12.

Johnson, from Islington, was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at the Old Bailey in March.

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Dartmouth Park killing: Man appears in court over death of Angela Best

15:38 Sam Corbishley
Angela Best was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive at an address in Dartmouth Park Hill. Picture: Léa Legraien

Theodore Johnson, 63, appeared at the Old Bailey this morning charged with murdering the 51-year-old last month.

Author, publisher and Pepys enthusiast dies after 50 years in Hampstead Garden Suburb

23 minutes ago Iain Burns
Robin Hyman, who has died at the age of 85 Picture: Peter Hyman

An influential publisher and Samuel Pepys enthusiast who lived in Hampstead Garden Suburb for 50 years has died.

Camden’s homeless to be offered more support as temperatures fall below freezing

14:11 Iain Burns
Camden Council is hoping to provide extra help for the homeless as temperatures fall below zero Picture: PA/Jonathan Brady

Homeless people in Camden are to be offered extra support as temperatures drop below zero.

Bishops on hand to bless Haringey and Camden school expansions

11:41 James Scott
St Mary's Church of England Primary School's expansion was blessed by the Bishop of Edmonton rev Rob Wickham.

A pair of schools have had their newly-opened buildings blessed by bishops.

West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe loses appeal against Iranian jail sentence

Yesterday, 19:08 Emily Banks
The Ratcliffe Family in happy days

West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe has lost her appeal and had her five year sentence in an Iranian jail upheld by an Iranian court.

PICTURES: Kier Starmer’s wife joins Camden group on Women’s March For London

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Emily Banks
Victoria Starmer, left, wife of Holborn and St Pancras MP Kier Starmer sets off with her daughter on the march

A group including MP Kier Starmer’s wife Victoria set off this morning from Kentish Town tube station to join thousands on a solidarity march through London in the wake of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Residents call for elite Henrietta Barnett school to give priority to local children

Friday, January 20, 2017 Anna Behrmann
Thousands of children from in and around London apply for a place at Henrietta Barnett. Photo: Archant

A Henrietta Barnett consultation has sparked debate on whether the famous grammar school should give priority to Hampstead Garden Suburb pupils

Camden police officer sacked for lying about seizing keys

Friday, January 20, 2017 Iain Burns
Pc Gibbs was dismissed without notice Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Images

A Camden police officer has been sacked for dishonesty.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe loses appeal against Iranian jail sentence

The Ratcliffe Family in happy days

Lawyer in David Irving Holocaust denial trial warns of rise in antisemitic hatred online

James Libson, pictured speaking at the Phoenix Cinema, believes social media platforms should adopt an editorial policy against growing Holocaust denial material.

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

West Hampstead pollution four times legal level

Pollution levels were monitored at different points along West End Lane.

West End Lane: Woman rushed to hospital after being trapped under car that crashed into cafe

The scene in West End Lane Picture: Cllr Phil Rosenberg
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now