Camden man ‘beaten to death with shopping trolley handle by Harlesden attacker’ in Willesden

Police at the scene of the attack in Willesden (Pic: Jonathan Goldberg) Jonathan Goldberg

A man was beaten to death with a shopping trolley handle during a row, between two groups of youths in Willesden, a court heard.

The Old Bailey heard claims Elmi Awil, 21, of Harley Road, Harlesden, hit Mustafa Farah, 24, twice with the blue and orange metal bar, complete with coin slot and branded with the logo of budget store “B&M” on June 4 last year.

Mr Farah, from Camden, collapsed immediately after the attack in Willesden High Road and died eight days later.

Jurors heard police found Awil’s fingerprints on the weapon said to have been used to kill him.

The court heard Mr Farah had been out with friends at a shisha bar in Willesden, to drink alcohol and smoke hookah pipes.

Jurors were told a row broke out between them and another group as they left the cafe before a man handed Awil the metal bar.

After jurors were handed the pole in an evidence bag, prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said: “This item was a shopping trolley bar as you may have recognised from the coin slot.

“There is no issue in this case that Elmi Awil was the man who struck Mustafa Farah with the metal bar.

“The man who handed the weapon to Elmi Awil was wearing an Adidas tracksuit. He has not been formally identified by the police.”

Awil, who was born in the Netherlands, is standing trial alongside Abukar Yahye, 20, of Bruce Road, Stonebridge, who is said to have helped the alleged killer after the attack.

Awil denies murder, while Yahye denies assisting an offender.

The trial continues.