Search

Advanced search

Coroner rules Camden mental health trust ‘missed’ chance to ask about gas that killed young woman

14:35 20 December 2016

Demi was described as a 'happy go lucky' teenager. Picture: Supplied by family of Demi Williams

Demi was described as a 'happy go lucky' teenager. Picture: Supplied by family of Demi Williams

Supplied by family of Demi Williams

A mental health trust “missed opportunities” to check whether a vulnerable woman had access to the gas she used to kill herself, a coroner has ruled.

Comment
Demi died in March this year. Picture: Family of Demi WilliamsDemi died in March this year. Picture: Family of Demi Williams

Demi Williams, 22, was found dead in her Archway flat on March 15 – 11 days after she last spoke to mental health workers, St Pancras Coroner’s Court heard.

An inquest into her death last week concluded that Demi had never been asked whether she was in possession of helium canisters.

This was despite her revealing to her mental health care team in January that she had bought helium with the intention of ending her life.

Assistant coroner Dr Richard Brittain on Friday said there were “missed opportunities to consider the access Demi had at her residence to helium gas” in a narrative verdict.

He rejected a conclusion of suicide and said he was “not satisfied that Demi could form the intent to end her own life given the potential for deterioration in her mental health”.

The former Highbury Grove School pupil was described as a “happy go lucky” teenager who loved to act.

The flat in Oakdale Court, Fortnam Road, Archway, where Demi was found dead. Picture: Polly HancockThe flat in Oakdale Court, Fortnam Road, Archway, where Demi was found dead. Picture: Polly Hancock

But she experienced mental health problems after giving up her baby son for adoption in 2012 and had become isolated despite her family’s wish to be in contact, the court heard.

Demi was treated at Highgate Mental Health Centre under the Mental Health Act in January this year after visiting A&E showing symptoms of depression and psychosis.

In the days that followed Demi told her mental health team she had bought helium with the intention of ending her life, the court heard.

Although the topic of helium was explored by the trust team, Demi was never directly asked if she had helium canisters, even once she was released home in March.

Demi’s family said after the inquest she had been “ignored and let down by the service”.

Her father, Goodeson Williams, 55, said: “It is shocking that the early prevention service did not act upon Demi’s reference to the use of helium despite the fact that she mentioned it more than once.”

Treasured mementoes of Demi's baby son, including a bib and book, were found in her bedroom. Picture: Polly HancockTreasured mementoes of Demi's baby son, including a bib and book, were found in her bedroom. Picture: Polly Hancock

The family said they hoped “lessons would be learned to prevent other deaths in similar circumstances”.

When Demi’s body was found a film giving instructions on assisted suicide was in the DVD player at her flat in Oakdale Court, Fortnum Road.

The family’s legal team said it was “deeply concerning that it was so readily available”.

Having heard representations from the family’s barrister the coroner confirmed he would issue two Regulation 28 reports to prevent future deaths based on the evidence heard at the inquest.

One will be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in relation to the DVD and one to the mental health trust over the missed opportunity to discuss helium.

Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust offered “sincere condolences to the family” following the inquest and said the team who worked to support Demi were “very saddened by her death”.

Demi with and her baby son before he was adopted. Picture: Family of Demi WilliamsDemi with and her baby son before he was adopted. Picture: Family of Demi Williams

A spokesman said: “In the period before her death we put in place a strong and clinically appropriate care plan that was agreed with Demi, with access to services round the clock if needed. This was supported with frequent risk assessments.

“We accept the coroner’s position on highlighting the potential harmful use of helium and will be taking steps to share this learning within the trust and more widely across the NHS.”

FATHER’S TRIBUTE

The father of Demi Williams has paid tribute to his “loving daughter”, saying her death “broke our hearts”.

Mr Williams, of Harringay, has publicly issued a poem called God’s Garden, penned by an unknown author, in memory of Demi.

The three-verse rhyme references the struggles his daughter, 22, had faced.

“He knew you were in suffering, he knew you were in pain,” it reads, continuing: “It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home”.

Mr Goodeson, who was among family members at the inquest hearing, said: “Rest in peace my loving daughter.”

* Confidential emotional advice is available from the Samaritans 24 hours a day on 116 123

Related articles

Keywords: NHS

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

15:50 Sam Corbishley
Camden Town Brewery Pic

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

15:45 Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Haringey’s chief quits to head up affordable housing body

11:42 Iain Burns
Haringey chief executive Nick Walkley

The head of Haringey Council is to quit and take charge of a government housing body.

Gospel Oak’s Christmas Day peace to be shattered by ‘unfair’ rail work

07:00 Iain Burns
The structures were earlier installed near Crouch Hill station

Railway engineers working on Christmas Day will sound loud horns between Gospel Oak and Upper Holloway stations in a bid to finish Overground maintenance by February next year.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran faces a ban on seeing her toddler

Nazanin with her mother and baby Gabriella in Iran

‘Trouble-stirring’ note sent to ‘Really British’ shopkeeper after he buys Union Jack Jaguar

Chris Ostwald's Union Jack Jaguar, previously owned by Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke

Dartmouth Park murder: Victim named as Angela Best, 51

The house in Dartmouth Park Hill where Angela Best died. Picture: Léa Legraien

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now